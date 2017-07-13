Sports

Senior Cubs win two in a row

July 13, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Mansfield Senior Cubs turned things around this week with a pair of wins both on the road and at home.

On June 30, they met up with the Ivy Rangers and left with a 7-5 win.

The returned to their home diamond on Wednesday (July 5) had a match-up with the Alliston Athletics.

The Cubs had a good start in the first inning when they got a couple of men on base and Emerson Pendleton hit deep over the left field fence for a three-run home run that gave the Mansfield squad a good start for the evening.

They were up by four in the second inning when Bill Hawks took a sacrifice bunt that advanced a runner to third pace. Logan Wallace followed up with a hit and the play was made to first allowing a runner to cross the plate.

The Athletics got on the scoreboard in the fourth inning on a hit to centre that allowed a runner to tag up and score.

Cubs’ Tyler Greer started off the fourth with a single followed by a hit from Logan Wallce that put two men on base but they couldn’t advance.

The Athletics closed the scoring gap in the sixth inning when a hit down the third base line allowed a runner score. The game ended with a final Alliston at-bat and two men out and a man on second. A fly to centre field called it a night and the Cubs left with a 4-2 win.

“It was a good win because we had that rough game here last week, but we got back on the wagon on Friday,” said coach Emerson Pendleton. “We continued today – no errors, good at-bats. It was a quick game. The pitchers were throwing strikes. They didn’t walk many on either side. It was nice to see Tyler Linger get the complete game win. He’s really been building up his arm this year and it’s paying off. In the second half (of the season) we’re really turning it up. The first half was a bit of a warm up. Now we are showing that the work is paying off.”

The Cubs will be back on their home diamond in Mansfield on Sunday, July 23 to host the Creemore Braves.

Game time is 5:00 p.m.

         

