Commentary

A great summer highlight

July 13, 2017   ·   0 Comments

STARTING TOMORROW, just after the rain ends, Orangeville residents will have their annual opportunity to enjoy a great meal,  great entertainment and remember that much of what they’ll spend is going to good causes.

The eighth annual Orangeville Rotary Ribfest will get under way at 4 p.m. tomorrow (Friday), running until 10 p.m. and resuming Saturday (11 a.m.-10 p.m.) and Sunday (11 a.m.-7 p.m.) on the fields behind the Alder Street Recreation Centre.

Food and drinks will be available elsewhere on the field, but most of the attention and line-ups will be at the “six amazing ribbers,” all competing for the eaters’ salivation.

As you probably know, the Ribfest is Rotary’s biggest and most successful fundraiser, with all the proceeds going to worthy projects.

Perhaps lesser known is the fact that while admission to the event is free, donations are welcome, with all that money going to the charitable works.

Interestingly, despite the central location so close to residential areas, the annual event hasn’t led to noise complaints of the sort encountered by similar events out in the Orangeville Fairgrounds – maybe because everyone’s joining in the fun.

         

Headline News

THE CASE OF OMAR KHADR is an immensely polarizing one among Canadians. Detained by U.S. authorities as a 15-year-old following his alleged involvement in a 2002 firefight in Afghanistan, Mr. Khadr spent ten years imprisoned at Guantanamo Bay before he was transferred into Canadian custody in 2012.. Now a free man, Mr. Khadr was last week awarded a $10,5 million settlement by the Canadian government, as well as offered an official apology after it was determined his human rights, protected under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, were violated during his lengthy stint at the notorious Cuban-based prison.

Local MP David Tilson condemns Liberals over $10.5m Khadr payout

By Mike Pickford Dufferin-Caledon MP David Tilson has this week followed his party’s lead in condemning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberal government over ...

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY Wellington Dufferin Guelph announced last week that it was “exploring” options for a potential build in Dufferin County. The project is designed to provide affordable homes for low income families, people with disabilities and senior citizens.

Habitat for Humanity to build affordable homes in Dufferin County

By Mike Pickford With the local housing market seemingly refusing to slow down, Habitat for Humanity Wellington Dufferin Guelph (WDG) is looking into the possibility ...

Town police investigate mischief at Rotary Park in Orangeville

By Mike Pickford Orangeville Police are investigating several acts of mischief to Rotary Park believed to have occurred late Sunday night or early Monday morning. ...

BUILDERS BROKE GROUND at Orangeville Chrysler this week as a part of the facility’s new renovation and rebuild. On hand for the photo, from left to right: Taylor Horne (Robert Preston Construction), Danny Brackett (President, Orangeville Chrysler), Robert Preston (Owner, Robert Preston Construction), David Murphy (Business Relations Manager, Orangeville Chrysler), Mike Ditchburn (General Sales Manager, Orangeville Chrysler), Chris Acchione (Allto Construction), Kenny Ishii (Parts Manager, Orangeville Chrysler), Randy Ellsworth (Service Manager, Orangeville Chrysler). For the full story, see Page A6.

Ground broken for expansion of Orangeville Chrysler

By Mike Pickford Builders broke ground on a brand new renovation and rebuild project at Orangeville Chrysler this week, one that will make the dealership ...