Outlaws JVs snap streak with a win over Niagara

July 6, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Outlaws recorded their first win of the season on Sunday (July 2) when the hosted the Niagara Spears.

They were off to a good start with an early 14-0 lead on touchdowns from Brayden Sadler and Nathan Falconi.

Falconi got his second TD of the game in the second quarter when he sprinted down the sidelines for 50 yards while shaking off Niagara players along the way.

The Outlaws put up a solid defence in the quarter with Derek de Langley, Garrett Graham, Jordan Payne, Tyler Mihkelson, and Michael Cross keeping the Spears in check.

Niagara got the on the scoreboard late in the half after driving hard to the two yard line then going though the middle to score on the next play.

The half ended with a huge pass from Brody Kirkham to drop the Outlaws close to the goal but the clock ran out before they could make another attempt to score.

Nathan Falconi ran up the O-ville score early in the second half with a run to the right and a TD.

Liam Secord followed up with the two point conversion to make it a 27-7 game.

The Spears battle back hard in the quarter but the turn around came when Secord snagged a pass interception.

Niagara scored a two point safety when an Orangeville play went back and they were pinned in their own end zone.

The score got a little closer late in the quarter when the Spears dropped to the ten yard line then scored on the next play.

The Outlaws turned to the throwing game in the fourth quarter with a success and got the ball downfield. Falconi called his own number and scored a touchdown when linemen Nathan Marsh, Matthew Kocialek, and Adam Milian punched a big hole in the Niagara defence.

The final Outlaws touchdown came when Nolan Jackson received a pass and ran for 70 yards.

Tyler Mihkelson gave the Outlaws possession with 2:48 left on the clock when he intercepted a Niagara pass that pretty much ended the game.

The final was 44-21 for the Outlaws.

“We tried our best and tried to execute through the whole game,” summed up Outlaws tackle, Andrew Wilson.

“We tried to see all the holes in the line to get through.”

The win, Andrew said, “gets into your head. It’s a mental thing,” referring to the morale boost the win gives the team.

There may be a change-up in the final results of this game.

According to League rules a club must suit up a required number of players for a game. After the Sunday match-up League officials are investigating if the Outlaws met that requirement. As of Wednesday, the League website had not made the final score official.

The Outlaws JV team will be in Cambridge on Friday, July 7, to take on the Lions.

They return to their home field at Westside Secondary School on Sunday, July 16, to host the Clarington Knights.

Game time is 1:30 p.m.

