Giants hit large but to all the wrong places

July 6, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Giants were getting a lot of wood on the ball during Friday (June 30) night’s game against the Bolton Brewers – they were just hitting to all the wrong places.

The top two teams in the League – the Giants are in first place and the Brewers three points behind in second – squared off with a 7:00 p.m. start at Princess of Wales Park in Orangeville with Bolton taking an early two run lead.

Orangeville’s Carson Burns started off the second inning with a big hit to left field that landed him on second place. He was tagged out after getting caught between bases.

The Brewers went ahead by three in the third when a hit to a hole in the field placed runners on second and third and another hit brought a player across home plate.

The next at-bat saw the O-ville team deposit two hits into the Bolton outfielder’s gloves with no men on base for the inning.

Bolton scored again in the fourth inning on a fly to shallow centre field.

The fifth inning started off with Matt Drury getting a single then advancing to third base on an errant throw at first.

A sacrifice fly allowed Drury to cross the plate for the first Orangeville run.

The Giants had men on first and second base in the sixth inning.

Carson Burns hit to centre field to bring in a run to make it a 4-2 game.

The Giants were in scoring position again but a hit the sent the ball into the clay allowed for a double play to end the inning.

Bolton’s last at-bat saw three fly balls and three catches.

The Giants had one last chance but couldn’t do anything in the final inning and had to settle for a 4-2 loss.

The O-ville team played a solid game but it was just one of those nights where the Brewers were under a lot of balls in the field.

The Giants will be back at Princess of Wales Park this Friday, (July 7) to host the Aurora Jays.

The first pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

