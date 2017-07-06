Sports

Jr. B Northmen advance to the next round

July 6, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Junior B Northmen have advanced to the next round of the Western Conference playoffs on the road to the Ontario Junior B Lacrosse League championship.

The Northman took the opening round in four games in the best of five series against the Owen Sound North Stars.

Game one of the series on June 22, saw the Northmen lead 1-0 after leaving floor at the Alder Street arena with a 6-4 win.

The series was tied at two three days later when the North Stars responded with an 8-5 win in their home arena.

After a 13-8 win in game three on June 27, the Northmen geared up for a final assault on June 29.

The won the series with a 7-4 victory in the final game.

In other Western Conference series, the Hamilton Bengals dispatched the Elora Mohawks in a series that went five games.

The Windsor Clippers knocked out the Wallaceburg Red Devils in four games.

The Six Nations Rebels blanked the Point Edward Pacers in a three game sweep.

Six Nations will now meet Hamilton in the second round.

The Northmen will face the Windsor Clippers in their next series.

The series will get underway on Friday (July 7) at the Alder Street arena in Orangeville.

Game time is 8:00 p.m.

         

