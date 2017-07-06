NDBL All-Star game this Saturday

July 6, 2017

The North Dufferin Baseball League will bring the best together this Saturday, July 8, for their annual All-Star game.

The game will take place at Tiffin Park in Midland.

The senior game featuring the East Division up against the West Division will get underway at 1:00 p.m.

Player selected from the East Division include, Ryan Bennett and Chris Leslie, from the Alliston Athletics. Chris Fafalio, Aaron Giroux, and Zach Wiseman from Aurora Jays. Adam Foote, Kurt Roy, and Brandon Tippin from the Barrie Angels. Daniel Accardo, Tyler Milton, Luis Ortiz, from the Bolton Brewers. Michael Gemmiti and Tyson Hansen from the Bolton Dodgers. Nick Boyd, Jason Seeler, from the Midland Indians. Chis Andrews and Johnathon Bethune from the Newmarket Cornhuskers. Darius Barlas, Nick Hodgson, and Drew Huerter from the Orangeville Giants.

Managing the team will be Steve Lafreniere of Midland with Nathan Drury of Orangeville and Chis Rettie of Aurora taking coaching duties.

The West Division team will include Chris Esson, Dan Morningstar, Kyle Warrenfrom the Clearview Orioles. Tom Gateman, Eric Orser, Bryce Watson – Creemore Braves. Brett Elliott, Chad Watters, David White from the Ivy Leafs. Riley Davies, Adrian Gutierrez, Ivy Rangers. Ryan Smith, Shane Walker, Kyle Windsor, from the Lisle Astroes. Tyler Greer, Bryan Hannon, Tyler Linger from the Mansfield Cubs. Chris Greer, Andrew Willmetts, Tanner Zeggil, from the New Lowell Knights.

Jesse McIntyre from New Lowell will manage with assistance from Vance White of the Ivy Leafs and Scott Anderson of Lisle.

Making up “High Heat” for the junior game include Brant Dubeau, Nathan Lennox, Tyson Pendleton from the Lisle Astros. Alex Attenborough, Jake Currie, Stuart Manson – Mansfield Cubs. Jorden Gottlieb, Jamie Strickland, Rielly Swailes from the Midland Twins. Brandon Peart, Jeff Roberts, Mathew Wilkins from the New Lowell Knights.

Dave Metz of Mansfield will manage along with Glenn Strickland of Midland and Ron Lennox of Lisle as coaches.

The “Mad Dogs” include Nick Bowins, Spencer Dubeau, Tristan Hill from Lisle. Trevor Foster, Jacob Hall, Jordan Metz from the Mansfield Cubs. Sam Decock, Jacob Johnston, Liam Woodford from Midland. Nathan Mooney, Owen Patterson, Kashtin Winchester from New Lowell.

Managing the team will be Corey Tuckett of New Lowell while Jack Dubeau of Lisle and Doug Beckett of Midland will coach.

The Junior All-Star contest will get underway at 4:00 p.m.

