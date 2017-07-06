Perfect event for a perfect weekend

ENVIRONMENT CANADA says the weather should be just about perfect this weekend – sunny and seasonably warm – and we say Island Lake will be the perfect setting for area anglers.

Since it also happens to be the Ontario Family Fishing Weekend, there’s no need for a fishing licence for those who take part in the eighth annual Island Lake Fishing Derby, sponsored by Friends of Island Lake (FOIL).

As you’ll see elsewhere in this week’s Citizen, there’ll be $5000 in big catch prizes for the top 10 bass and the top pike, perch, and crappie caught and released. Prizes will be awarded to the registered participant catching the fish with the highest combined score in terms of weight and length.

Top prize is $2500, plus a trophy, along with the winner’s name being engraved on a plaque/trophy, that will stay at Island Lake Conservation Area to be displayed.

The two categories for prizes are regular (ages 12 and up) and children (11 and under). And all children will receive a participation ribbon.

All funds raised will go to worthwhile FOIL projects in the conservation area.

