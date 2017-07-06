Commentary

Perfect event for a perfect weekend

July 6, 2017   ·   0 Comments

ENVIRONMENT CANADA says the weather should be just about perfect this weekend – sunny and seasonably warm – and we say Island Lake will be the perfect setting for area anglers.

Since it also happens to be the Ontario Family Fishing Weekend, there’s no need for a fishing licence for those who take part in the eighth annual Island Lake Fishing Derby, sponsored by Friends of Island Lake (FOIL).

As you’ll see elsewhere in this week’s Citizen, there’ll be $5000 in big catch prizes for the top 10 bass and the top pike, perch, and crappie caught and released. Prizes will be awarded to the registered participant catching the fish with the highest combined score in terms of weight and length.

Top prize is $2500, plus a trophy, along with the winner’s name being engraved on a plaque/trophy, that will stay at Island Lake Conservation Area to be displayed.

The two categories for prizes are regular (ages 12 and up) and children (11 and under). And all children will receive a participation ribbon.

All funds raised will go to worthwhile FOIL projects in the conservation area.

         

Share Button


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Headline News

Police shoot suspected rabid raccoon at park in Shelburne

By Tom Claridge Shelburne Police shot an apparently rabid raccoon that approached a resident who was walking his dog on Canada Day. Police Chief Kent ...

Ex-Fire Chief among locals to receive Canada 150 Medallion

By Jasen Obermeyer Andy Macintosh, Orangeville’s fire chief for nearly 30 years, is one of 150 residents of Dufferin and Caledon who will receive a ...

Town reminds residents of new rules restricting open-air fires

By Mike Pickford The Town of Orangeville is keen to remind local residents of the recent changes to its bylaw regulating open-air burning, which prohibits ...

Orangeville Police Chief Wayne Kalinski has done a fantastic job of rebuilding the local authority’s reputation in recent years.

Chief Kalinski cleared of wrongdoing following PSB investigation

By Mike Pickford Police Chief Wayne Kalinski has been cleared of any wrongdoing by the Orangeville Police Services Board following its three-week investigation of his ...