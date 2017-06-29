Outlaws Bantams blank Clarington in Sunday game

By Brian Lockhart

It was a well fought battle for both sides during Sunday’s Bantam division game between the Orangeville Outlaws and the Clarington Knights.

When the dust settled the Outlaws came out on top.

The game had an early delay when some bad weather swept over the field and the refs stopped the game for safety reasons, but a few minutes later they were back the gridiron.

Neither team could gain much ground in the early going with good defensive work on both sides of the line of scrimmage.

After making it to the two yard line the Outlaws couldn’t break through and gave up the ball on downs and the Knights had to start in their own with the entire field to go.

The Outlines line put out a solid effort during the game with good work by Alex Rice, Dylan Mosquera, Joey Santarossa, and Christopher Nielsen.

The Outlaws opened the scoring in the second quarter when Aidan Murray broke away from the pack and ran for 50 yards to score.

“Our defence shut them down early in the game. There wasn’t any points on the scoreboard for them, and our offence made a great effort,” summed up Outlaws middle linebacker Roy Van der Veen. “Going into the second half we always play like the score is zero-zero,” he said of the team’s philosophy to get points on the board.

The Outlaws moved ahead in the second half on a touchdown from Joshua Yumal and a follow up convert from Amari Jones.

The Knights put out a big push late in the game but couldn’t score.

The Outlaws found themselves deep in their own end with just two minutes remaining on the clock and had to punt to get out of their end.

The game ended with a 14-0 win for the Outlaws.

The win gives the Outlaws Bantams a 3-3 record for the season and moves them up a notch in the Regional Rep Bantam standings for a current third place.

The Orangeville Bantams will be in Toronto on July 1, before returning to their home field at Westside on Sunday, July 9.

Kick-off time is 11:00 a.m.

