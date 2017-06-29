Sports

Outlaws Bantams blank Clarington in Sunday game

June 29, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Orangeville Outlaws defender, Gabriel Merkac, knocks down a Clarington Knights pass during Sunday’s (June 25) OPFL Bantam game at Westside Secondary School in Orangeville. The Outlaws blanked the Knights 14-0 to even their record to 3-3 for the season.

By Brian Lockhart

It was a well fought battle for both sides during Sunday’s Bantam division game between the Orangeville Outlaws and the Clarington Knights.

When the dust settled the Outlaws came out on top.

The game had an early delay when some bad weather swept over the field and the refs stopped the game for safety reasons, but a few minutes later they were back the gridiron.

Neither team could gain much ground in the early going with good defensive work on both sides of the line of scrimmage.

After making it to the two yard line the Outlaws couldn’t break through and gave up the ball on downs and the Knights had to start in their own with the entire field to go.

The Outlines line put out a solid effort during the game with good work by Alex Rice, Dylan Mosquera, Joey Santarossa, and Christopher Nielsen.

The Outlaws opened the scoring in the second quarter when Aidan Murray broke away from the pack and ran for 50 yards to score.

“Our defence shut them down early in the game. There wasn’t any points on the scoreboard for them, and our offence made a great effort,” summed up Outlaws middle linebacker Roy Van der Veen. “Going into the second half we always play like the score is zero-zero,” he said of the team’s philosophy to get points on the board.

The Outlaws moved ahead in the second half on a touchdown from Joshua Yumal and a follow up convert from Amari Jones.

The Knights put out a big push late in the game but couldn’t score.

The Outlaws found themselves deep in their own end with just two minutes remaining on the clock and had to punt to get out of their end.

The game ended with a 14-0 win for the Outlaws.

The win gives the Outlaws Bantams a 3-3 record for the season and moves them up a notch in the Regional Rep Bantam standings for a current third place.

The Orangeville Bantams will be in Toronto on July 1, before returning to their home field at Westside on Sunday, July 9.

Kick-off time is 11:00 a.m.

         

Share Button


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Headline News

SEVERAL AREAS in Orangeville found itself under water on Friday (June 23) as a relentless thunderstorm drenched the community. Above, a municipal truck drives through the water on Town Line to inspect the road’s manhole covers.

Freak thunderstorm sparks “100-year” flood in Orangeville

By Mike Pickford In what has been described as a “100-year flood” by Orangeville’s mayor, dozens of local residents have been left reeling after heavy ...

Town’s decision to preserve OPS criticized at council, Monday

By Mike Pickford The debate surrounding community policing in Orangeville reared its head again Monday night with four members of Council coming in for heavy ...

Court upholds dismissal of waste firm’s $3.5m lawsuit against Town

By Tom Claridge In a unanimous decision, the Ontario Court of Appeal has upheld a trial judge’s dismissal of a $3.5-million lawsuit alleging a breach ...

Neil Orford (bottom centre) with students of this year’s Digital Historian Project. Students, teachers, and parents celebrated the program’s graduation at the DCMA. The project sees students working at the museum researching local veterans, and throughout the program’s time, students have visited Juno Beach Centre, Vimy Ridge, and Flanders Fields. Orford, who spearheaded the project’s creation, is retiring at the end of the school year.

Digital Historian Project students celebrate program’s grad

By Jasen Obermeyer Students of Upper Grand District School Board’s Digital Historian Project (DHP) celebrated their graduation from the program at Dufferin County Museum and ...