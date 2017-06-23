Motion Mazda celebrating seventh anniversary

June 23, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

At Motion Mazda in Orangeville they take pride in the fact that they don’t have a dedicated luxury line of cars.

“The quality is in every car,” explained Sonia Arora, General Sales Manager at Motion Mazda. “At Mazda, we don’t have a luxury model because that is built into every model. They have many safety features and they are fun to drive.”

With an outstanding three-year unlimited comprehensive mileage warranty, Mazda owners have come to expect the best quality and reliability in their vehicles. There is also a five-year unlimited warranty on the powertrain.

“Mazda has faith in their cars,” Ms. Arora explained of why the company offers such a comprehensive package. “This type of warranty gives you peace of mind.”

That peace of mind is appreciated by people who use their cars a lot – especially those who do a lot of long distance driving on their daily commute to work.

Motion Mazda is now celebrating their seventh year in Orangeville. A division of the Performance Auto Group, Motion Mazda opened it’s doors in 2010 as a fully re-branded auto dealership under a brand new management team.

The Performance Auto Group is the largest automotive group in Ontario with many of the top performing dealerships in the nation.

For the past seven years, Motion Mazda has been working hard to establish a good relationship with residents from Orangeville, Caldeon, and the surrounding region – and it’s working.

Many local residents turn to Motion Mazda and their professional and well trained staff when buying a new vehicle and also return as repeat customers when it’s time for their next vehicle.

“We really like to look after our customers in the town and surrounding areas. We have customers coming to visit us from Orangeville, Shelburne, Alliston, Caledon, Fergus, Amaranth, and from around the whole region,” Ms. Arora said.

The dealership has around 25 associates including a full service shop with certified Mazda automotive technicians.

Motion Mazda is celebrating their seventh anniversary with a special celebration on Saturday, June 24, with a customer appreciation barbecue from noon until 2:00 p.m.

“We really want to thank the community for their support,” Ms. Aora said.

It will also be a great opportunity to view the new line-up of Mazda vehicles.

The Mazda CX-9 crossover was re-designed for 2016 and continues to be a very popular design.

The Mazda CX-5 compact crossover has a whole new design for 2017 with superior fuel efficiency and a sleek appearance with with outstanding engineering.

Come out and see the new vehicles and visit with the staff during Motion Mazda’s anniversary celebration.

Motion Mazda is located on 2 Line East, facing Highway 9, just east of Orangeville.

Readers Comments (0)