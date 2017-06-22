Jr. B Northmen win Division as regular season ends in seventh place inOJALL

June 22, 2017

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Junior B Northmen have clinched the West Division title of the Ontario Junior B Lacrosse League and ended the regular season with a win over the Owen Sound North Stars on Monday (June 19) night.

With a four point lead over the second place Elora Mohawks going into Monday’s game, the Northmen had already claimed the Division title, but the win put the cap on a successful season that saw the Orangeville team take an early lead and stay on top.

Monday night’s game saw two close periods before the Northmen opened it up in the final frame to take the night and place game number 17 in the win column for this season.

The North Stars were first to get on the scoreboard scoring two minutes apart in the first period.

From there the teams traded goals starting with a Northmen goal from Tanner Buck.

Three more O-ville goals from Colin Courtney and a pair from Kyle Waters ended the first period with a 4-4 tie.

After going ahead on goal from Orangeville’s Grayson Houghton in the second period, the game was again tied when the North Stars scored less than a minute later.

Orangeville’s Scott Dominey and Grant Scott both hit the back of the Owen Sound net to give the Northmen a two goal lead with one period left on the clock.

The Northmen finished off the night with a strong third period that saw them score five times before the clock hit the eight minute mark in the frame.

O-ville goals came from Buck, Waters for his third of the game, Riley Armstrong, Houghton, and Nik Farrus.

The North Stars managed to make one final goal at the midway mark in the period but the Northmen kept their game under control and stopped the Owen Sound team from making a comeback.

One final Northmen goal from Scott Dominey late in the period capped the game and the Orangeville team left with a 13-6 win for the night.

The win gives the Northmen a 17-3 record for the season.

Over all in the League the Northmen are tied for second place with the Green Gaels.

The Six Nations Rebels have ended the regular season in first place with 38 points and a 19-1 record as the teams prepare for a playoff run.

The Akwesasne Indians won the Far East Division with 30 points.

The Green Gaels came out on top in the Mid East division with 34 points.

In the South East Division the Halton Hills Bulldogs finished first with 25 points.

The Windsor Clippers took the Far West Division with 27 points for the season.

The Northmen will meet the Owen Sound North Stars in the first round of the playoffs.

Sixteen teams have made the playoffs and will play it out in both a Western and Eastern Conference championship.

The opening round will be a best-of-seven playoff series.

The Orangeville / Owen Sound series will get underway on Thursday, June 22, at the Alder Street arena.

