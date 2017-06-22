Hawks wrap up stellar season

June 22, 2017

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Hawks wrapped up their season with a final get-together at Westside Secondary School in Orangeville.

The kids were put though a tough set of skill challenges on the final day on the basketball court as part of the Club’s year end banquet as a fun way to compete with each other.

The Hawks had a stellar season with a lot of success.

This year they had over 400 kids involved in the program in both house league and in the challenging rep level teams.

After two decades the Hawks program continues to expand and the skill level of players is getting better with each year.

The Club sent several teams to compete at the Provincial level – a record number for the Club that boasts many outstanding players.

“This has been our best year in 21 years,” said Hawks president Greg Verner. “We sent 13 teams to the provincial championships. We came home with three gold medals, two silver medals, and one bronze. We are continuing to get larger. This year we had a team up in Shelburne call the Hawks North. We had 300 kids in our house league program and around 160 kids that played on our rep teams.”

Basketball is one of the fastest growing sports in the country with kids of all ages taking part. Even the young teams can learn the skills it takes to play the game and the skill level is getting better every year as more kids become involved.

As the program expands, the need for more coaches increases every year.

“We’re always looking for coaches,” Mr. Verner said, “We need coaches who are willing to become involved and spend the time to get their coaching certification.

If you think you’ve got what it takes to become a coach, you can start by contacting the Hawks executive at the Club’s website – www.orangevillehawks.ca.

