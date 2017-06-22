Big Brothers Big Sisters host annual golf tournament

By Brian Lockhart

The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dufferin and District hosted their annual fundraising golf tournament at the Shelburne Golf and Country Club on Thursday, June 15.

Big Brothers Big Sisters pairs children in need with older mentors who help make a difference in their life.

Getting off to 1:00 p.m. shotgun start with a best ball format, golfers had the opportunity to win prizes for a hole in one and shots on the green on certain holes.

“This is our 24th year doing this tournament here at Shelburne Golf and Country Club,” said Big Brothers Big Sisters Executive Director, Nancy Stallmach. “This is all to raise funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters so we can match at-risk children with a caring mentor.”

The organization also reaches beyond their borders going into nearby areas that don’t currently have a Big Brothers Big Sisters program.

“We serve Hillsburgh and Erin and sometimes Dundalk as well. Some areas are just outside of Dufferin County,” Ms. Stallmach explained. “We have two teams on each hole today. We have dinner afteward and speakers at the group. New this year we have a raffle for Westjet. We’ve been selling tickets for a few months. The winner can go anywhere were Westjet flies.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters holds fundraising events through the year including their popular Wi Bowling night which is their main fundraising event for the year.

