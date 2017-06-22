Letters to the Editor

OPA supports Chief Kalinski

June 22, 2017   ·   0 Comments

The Orangeville Police Service has been the attention of many articles in our local news over the past several months as our service has gone through what can only be described as a very stressful time.

Many varying opinions being publicly reported about our services capabilities and  professionalism much of which has been focused on our Chief.

Chief Kalinski has been a truly inspiring leader through these tumultuous times and has been the pillar of support for all our members.

The Orangeville Police Association supports Chief Kalinski in his words and actions. We believe he has represented  himself our members and our service as a true professional and as well as a responsible involved community partner.

Elected officials calling out the credibility of a well respected Chief does not only expose the weakness in some of our elected officials but belittles the hard working men and woman of the Orangeville Police Service.

Chief Kalinski gives tirelessly to our community not because it is his job but more due to his true care about our community.

Chief Kalinski gives up countless weekends from his family to appear at every and any event that he is able to that may be happening around town. No event is to big or too small for him to lend his support too.

The articles that have depicted our service in degrading ways such as using cartoon characters or pictures from comedy shows of years gone by is not only hurtful to the hard working men and woman of the Orangeville Police Service but disrespects a profession as a whole.

A decision has been made and now is the time for our service and community to unite and move forward in a positive manner.

Respectfully

Orangeville Police Association Executive

         

Share Button


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Headline News

On the right side of the photo, the white Ford Crown Victoria that struck four students at ODSS earlier this afternoon before colliding with a grey Jeep. In the background, police speak to the operator of the vehicle, a teenaged male who has been arrested for dangerous driving causing bodily harm. One of the students that was hit in the collision has been transported to Headwaters Health Care Centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Teen charged after hospitalizing student in ODSS parking lot collision

By Mike Pickford An Orangeville District Secondary School student is recovering from a broken leg and broken ribs after she was struck by a vehicle ...

HEADWATERS’ GOVERNANCE Committee Chair Lori Kerr (back left) and Dr. David Scott (far right) present Drs. Stephen and Stephanie Milone, and their children, with the 2017 Dr. David Scott Award in a special ceremony at Headwaters Health Care Centre’s AGM, Monday.

Husband and wife team wins 2017 Dr. David Scott Award

By Tom Claridge For the first time in its 17-year history, the Dr. David Scott Award has gone to a husband-and-wife team of Headwaters Health ...

THE DIALYSIS UNIT at Headwaters Health Care Centre will be featured in an upcoming CTV specia ‘Canada in a Day’, commemorating the country’s 150th birthday. Above, nurses from the unit Kelly Jenkins-Young (left), Darlene Campbell-McConnell (centre) and Tania Alexander, who will each be featured in the special, pose for a photo.

Local dialysis unit to be featured on CTV’s ‘Canada in a Day’

By Mike Pickford With most of the country counting down the days to what is sure to be a historic, nationwide celebration come July 1, ...

HEADWATERS DENTAL in Orangeville has been recognized nationally for its ‘Doing Positive in my Backyard’ initiative, which returns for a sixth year next Thursday, June 29.

Free dental clinic in Orangeville next Thursday

By Mike Pickford Headwaters Dental Care in Orangeville will be hosting a free clinic next Thursday (June 29) as a part of its ongoing ‘Doing ...