OPA supports Chief Kalinski

June 22, 2017

The Orangeville Police Service has been the attention of many articles in our local news over the past several months as our service has gone through what can only be described as a very stressful time.

Many varying opinions being publicly reported about our services capabilities and professionalism much of which has been focused on our Chief.

Chief Kalinski has been a truly inspiring leader through these tumultuous times and has been the pillar of support for all our members.

The Orangeville Police Association supports Chief Kalinski in his words and actions. We believe he has represented himself our members and our service as a true professional and as well as a responsible involved community partner.

Elected officials calling out the credibility of a well respected Chief does not only expose the weakness in some of our elected officials but belittles the hard working men and woman of the Orangeville Police Service.

Chief Kalinski gives tirelessly to our community not because it is his job but more due to his true care about our community.

Chief Kalinski gives up countless weekends from his family to appear at every and any event that he is able to that may be happening around town. No event is to big or too small for him to lend his support too.

The articles that have depicted our service in degrading ways such as using cartoon characters or pictures from comedy shows of years gone by is not only hurtful to the hard working men and woman of the Orangeville Police Service but disrespects a profession as a whole.

A decision has been made and now is the time for our service and community to unite and move forward in a positive manner.

Respectfully

Orangeville Police Association Executive

