The Bruce Trail at 50

June 22, 2017

IT WAS 50 YEARS AGO last week that an event took place that got relatively little attention as Canadians prepared to mark the centenary of Confederation.

It was on June 10, 1967, that a ceremony in Tobermory marked the official opening of the Bruce Trail, the public footpath spanning the entire Niagara Escarpment. The ceremony included the unveiling of a cairn marking the trail’s northern terminus.

Since then, the trail has been steadily improved, to the point where much of it is on lands purchased by the Bruce Trail Conservancy. However, there is much left to be done before the trail reaches the condition already found on many trails using former railway rights-of-way.

In Dufferin, too much of the Bruce Trail is on private property or municipal rights-of-way shared by vehicular traffic, examples being a portion of Mono’s Third Line EHS and Mulmur’s Prince of Wales Road north of River Road.

We support Trail co-founder Dr. Philip Gosling’s call during the recent anniversary celebration for a renewed commitment to have a permanently protected corridor along the Trail’s entire 890-kilometre length.

