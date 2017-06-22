Commentary

The Bruce Trail at 50

June 22, 2017   ·   0 Comments

IT WAS 50 YEARS AGO last week that an event took place that got relatively little attention as Canadians prepared to mark the centenary of Confederation.

It was on June 10, 1967, that a ceremony in Tobermory marked the official opening of the Bruce Trail, the public footpath spanning the entire Niagara Escarpment. The ceremony included the unveiling of a cairn marking the trail’s northern terminus.

Since then, the trail has been steadily improved, to the point where much of it is on lands purchased by the Bruce Trail Conservancy. However, there is much left to be done before the trail reaches the condition already found on many trails using former railway rights-of-way.

In Dufferin, too much of the Bruce Trail is on private property or municipal rights-of-way shared by vehicular traffic, examples being a portion of Mono’s Third Line EHS and Mulmur’s Prince of Wales Road north of River Road.

We support Trail co-founder Dr. Philip Gosling’s call during the recent anniversary celebration for a renewed commitment to have a permanently protected corridor along the Trail’s entire 890-kilometre length.

         

Share Button


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Headline News

On the right side of the photo, the white Ford Crown Victoria that struck four students at ODSS earlier this afternoon before colliding with a grey Jeep. In the background, police speak to the operator of the vehicle, a teenaged male who has been arrested for dangerous driving causing bodily harm. One of the students that was hit in the collision has been transported to Headwaters Health Care Centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Teen charged after hospitalizing student in ODSS parking lot collision

By Mike Pickford An Orangeville District Secondary School student is recovering from a broken leg and broken ribs after she was struck by a vehicle ...

HEADWATERS’ GOVERNANCE Committee Chair Lori Kerr (back left) and Dr. David Scott (far right) present Drs. Stephen and Stephanie Milone, and their children, with the 2017 Dr. David Scott Award in a special ceremony at Headwaters Health Care Centre’s AGM, Monday.

Husband and wife team wins 2017 Dr. David Scott Award

By Tom Claridge For the first time in its 17-year history, the Dr. David Scott Award has gone to a husband-and-wife team of Headwaters Health ...

THE DIALYSIS UNIT at Headwaters Health Care Centre will be featured in an upcoming CTV specia ‘Canada in a Day’, commemorating the country’s 150th birthday. Above, nurses from the unit Kelly Jenkins-Young (left), Darlene Campbell-McConnell (centre) and Tania Alexander, who will each be featured in the special, pose for a photo.

Local dialysis unit to be featured on CTV’s ‘Canada in a Day’

By Mike Pickford With most of the country counting down the days to what is sure to be a historic, nationwide celebration come July 1, ...

HEADWATERS DENTAL in Orangeville has been recognized nationally for its ‘Doing Positive in my Backyard’ initiative, which returns for a sixth year next Thursday, June 29.

Free dental clinic in Orangeville next Thursday

By Mike Pickford Headwaters Dental Care in Orangeville will be hosting a free clinic next Thursday (June 29) as a part of its ongoing ‘Doing ...