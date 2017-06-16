Giants move into first place in NDBL standings in seventh place in OJALL

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Giants continue to turn out a good performance in the North Dufferin Baseball League after getting off to a strong start.

It was a busy week for the squad who had to squeeze in games to make up for postponed games earlier in the season due to the rainy May weather.

The Giants hosted the Clearview Orioles on Friday night Princess of Wales Park in Orangeville.

The Orioles opened the scoring in the second inning with a hit to deep centre field with the bases loaded to bring in a single run.

After coming up short in the second inning the Giants got the bats moving in the third starting with a singe from Nathan Drury that put men on first and second.

Darius Barlas followed up with a double that brought in the tying run.

With bases loaded, Josh Hickey blasted the ball deep in the field to allow two runs to score and give the Giants a 4-1 lead.

The fourth inning ended quickly when Clearview failed to get a hit and Orangeville had three players called out on fly balls all to the same Orioles centre fielder.

The Orioles gave it a good try in their last at-bat scoring one run but that’s all they could do for the night and the Giants left the diamond with a 4-2 win.

“Our bats have been alive all year. We know they’re going to come around. We went down 1-0 early and we knew we were going to come back into the game,” said Giants Coach Nathan Drury. “Our pitcher Matt Drury had his first appearance on the mound this year. We’ve got a lot of pitchers and I’m trying to give everyone a chance. We’ve got a long weekend ahead of us. We have a double header on Sunday another game on Monday.”

“We have guys on the bench, we have guys who want to come and play baseball. The last couple of years we were only getting ten or 11 guys on the bench. This year we have a roster of 25. Just having the depth means a lot,” Drury said of the Clubs roster for this season.”

Team followed up with back to back games on Sunday, June 11, to make up for games postponed earlier in the season.

A 2:00 p.m game against the Ivy Leafs ended with a 4-4 tie.

The following game against the Mansfield Cubs ended with a 6-0 Orangeville win.

The Giants have now moved into first place in the North Dufferin Baseball League standings.

After the weekend their record stands at 8-1-2 for the season.

The Giants will be back at Princess of Wales Park this Sunday with another double header.

They will host the Ivy Rangers with a 2:00 p.m. start, followed by game two against the Newmarket Cornhuskers at 4:00 p.m.

