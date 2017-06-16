Jr. A Northmen drop to sixth after weekend losses

June 16, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Junior A Northmen suffered a pair of losses over the weekend and are now on the negative side with a 5-6 record for the season.

The squad hosted the Six Nations Arrows on Friday (June 9) night at Tony Rose arena and found themselves trailing 4-1 after the first period.

Dylan Watson scored the only Orangeville goal in the first.

The second period was tied with each team scoring a single to make it a 5-2 game with one period remaining.

The final frame turned into a disappointment for the Northmen when they failed to score and gave up five goals to end the game with a 10-2 loss.

On Sunday, June 11, the Northmen traveled to Kitchener-Waterloo to take on the Braves.

The game was off to a slow start with Mac O’Keefe scoring the only goal in the first period.

Travis Brown and Scott DelZotto followed up with two second period goals that gave the O-ville team a 3-0 lead halfway through the period.

Kitchener-Waterloo notched two early goals to close the gap.

Orangeville’s Jordan McKenna scored to make it a 5-3 game with more than half the period remaining.

Kitchener-Waterloo’s Dawson McKenzie stepped up scoring at 9:35 then again at 13:47 to tie the game and force an overtime period.

The Braves took the game with a 5-6 win in overtime.

The Six Nations Arrows remain in top spot in the League taking only one loss so far and now have 18 points on the board with a 9-1 record so far for the season.

The Whitby Warrriors are in second place with 15 points and a 7-4-1 record – one point ahead of the Mimico Mountaineers.

The Mountaineers have only lost two games but have three games in hand behind Whitby who have already played 12 games.

In fourth place, the Toronto Beaches are right in the middle of the pack along with the Brampton Excelsiors in fifth spot and Orangeville and St. Catharines who both have 10 points.

The Northmen will be in Peterborough on Monday, June 19, to face the Lakers.

They return to Tony Rose arena on Friday, June 23, to host the Kitchener-Waterloo Braves.

Game time is 8:00 p.m.

