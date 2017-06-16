Headwaters Arts hosts new show with new ideas

By Constance Scrafield

The people at Headwaters Arts are very interested in offering a variety of arts based attractions, more than has been their wont. Following the opening night on June 7 of their current exhibition, O Canada, this Canadian-themed display is up until July 9 in the Headwaters Arts Gallery at the Alton Mill in Alton.

The 22 participating artists, all members of Headwaters Arts, have brought their broad variety of work – two- and three-dimensional pieces to celebrate the occasion of Canada’a 150th. Clay, abstract, fibre, oils, acrylic, watercolour – caricature , encaustic (bees wax).

“They took the theme seriously,” said President, Bridget Wilson. “Everyone had an approach to it.”

The opening reception on June 7 was a very satisfying success with “Canadian themed food” and cake – the star of the table, we believe, decorated with the PistashiO’ Canada cartoon by Anthony Jenkins.

Entertainment was provided by the mother and daughter duo and friends, the Oakley’s and Friends.

The idea of a themed art exhibition is relatively new and the artists seem to be pleased by the challenge.

“We have to let them know a long time in advance about the projects,” Ms Wilson told us. “So they have time to think about it. Our next one is ‘One square foot.’ All the pieces should be 12 by 12 inches. A couple of them said – ‘I don’t think like that…’ But we encouraged them to have a go. All the pieces should be for sale at the same price – $200.”

The idea is to have some fun and “ just trying to do something a bit different, really to see some new faces [at the Mill],” as Ms Wilson commented.

Along the same lines is the upcoming reception for Canada Day that Headwaters Arts is hosting.

Said Ms Wilson, “We are presenting a reception on July 1 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.”

As a fundraiser, HA is also staging a concert on July 1, later in the day, starting at 6:30 in the evening. Featuring three “almost local bands,” Ryan Masters, Falcon Jane and the Justin MacDonald Band, the concert promises to be a wonderful treat for attendees.

A cash bar will be on hand to energize the party, plus a BBQ feast on the coals, as it were, with the eats for sale.

The happy occasion is to take place under the tents this time, pleasant in such warm summer weather.

Ms. Wilson remarked, “This is the first time HA has put on a concert. We wanted to present other art forms at the Alton Mill to show our interests are more diverse than simply visual arts. Hopefully, this [concert] will be the first of many.”

Headwaters Arts’ mandate is to assist artists in the Hills of Headwaters region of all ages in their careers by exposure of their work to supporters of the arts and, in young artists, to award scholarships for furthering their education.

Promotion of the artists within the HA umbrella is achieved, in part, by an annual multi-site arts festival, monthly exhibitions at the gallery in Alton Mill and open access workshops with arts professionals.

Like most arts based organizations, the people involved in the management are primarily volunteers and the support of donations and fund raisers are essential.

Tickets for the July 1 concert and party under the tents at the Alton Mill are $13 in advance and can be purchased from Aardvark Music and Culture, Maggiolly Art Supplies and at the Headwaters Arts Gallery in the Alton Mill.

At the door on the day, tickets are $18.

