22nd Headwaters House Tour to raise funds for local hospital

June 9, 2017

By Jasen Obermeyer

Looking to enjoy a day of viewing beautiful homes, unseen gems, while helping those in need? Then the 22nd annual Headwaters House Tour, hosted by Headwaters Health Care Auxiliary, on Saturday, June 24, is the right thing for you, where funds raised will go towards the purchase of much-needed equipment for Headwaters Health Care Centre.

The Tour, which runs from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., is the Auxiliary’s major fundraiser, and according to their website, the Tour has raised over $500,000 to date. Tickets are available for $30, which includes an entrance to the home, and a chance to bid on raffle prizes, which include gift cards to local restaurants, a television, and a barbecue.

The event is made up of volunteers. Danita Lowrey, a volunteer for the past 10 years, told the Citizen that this year they’re looking to raise $50,000, though they’ve raised upwards of $85,000. She says that on average, 800 people attend the tour, and this year there will be six homes people can see in the Orangeville/Headwaters area.

“Could be a straw barrel home, an older log home that has some historical significance to the area, homes with beautiful horse farms… sometimes just a beautiful old home someone has renovated, people are always curious to see things like that.”

Ms. Lowrey explained they have a house committee where they drive around and look for interesting houses, and approach the homeowners, though sometimes homeowners come forward themselves. There will be a map of the addresses to the houses, which is a self-guided tour; those taking part in the tour can choose when and where to go.

Ms. Lowrey says this event is important this year with the Hospital’s unveiling in the summer of its new cancer treatment ward. “Most people don’t realize the government gives you money to help run the hospital, but if you need a new mammogram machine, or new hospital beds, you have to raise that money yourself to buy that equipment.”

She added, “The need is always there to further develop the resources we have at our hospital,” and with the cancer treatment ward, people can stay in Orangeville, instead of traveling to Toronto or Brampton.

Asked why she volunteers, Ms. Lowrey says it’s important for the community because it’s about giving back.

“I’ve lived in the community for over 40 years. So I’ve used the hospital, my family has used the hospital. To know that I’ve spent time volunteering hours to help purchase the equipment, it makes you feel good, and makes you feel like you’ve done something for your community.”

For additional information, and to see where to purchase tickets, visit their website at www.headwatershousetour.com, or email them at info@headwatershousetour.com.

