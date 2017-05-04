Jr. B Northmen leading division

May 4, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Junior B Northmen split the weekend taking a loss on the road then returning home to the Alder Street arena the following night and leaving the floor with a win.

The squad travelled to Elora on Sunday (Apr. 30) night to take on the Mohawks.

It wasn’t a good start when the Elora team notched four unanswered goals in the first period to take the lead.

Returning for the second period the Northmen were back in the game when they score three early goals from Malcolm Young, Jarett Petrie, and Tanner Buck.

Shane Hillis got the final Orangeville goal at the midway mark in the period.

Elora scored three second period goals for a three goal lead going into the final frame and managed a single in the third period to end the game 8-4 for the Mohawks.

It was Orangeville’s first loss of the season and Elora’s second straight win.

The Northmen returned to Orangeville the following night (Mon. May 1) to host the London Blue Devils.

The O-ville squad set the tone of the game in the first period when they blasted out of the gate scoring six goals before the London team could respond with one of their own.

The second period saw the Northmen dominate scoring four unanswered goals to lead the game 10-1 with one period remaining.

The game wrapped up with five more Orangeville goals and three London goals in third period to give the Northmen a 15-4 win in their fifth game of the 2017 season.

The Northmen are leading the Mid West division with a 4-1 record in the early going of the season.

The Mohawks in second place with a 3-2 record in this division.

Over all the Six Nations Rebels are in the top spot in the League with eight points and a 4-0 record.

The Northmen are tied with eight points and four wins so far.

The Northmen will be in Owen Sound tonight (May. 4) to take on the North Stars. They will be back a the Alder Street arena on Monday, May 8, to host the Six Nations Rebels.

Game time is 8:00 p.m.

