Orangeville A’s clinch playoff spot

May 4, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville A’s clinched a playoff spot after a 104-103 win over the Niagara River Lions on Saturday (Apr. 29) night in Niagara.

The A’s got off to a good start to take an early lead in the first quarter of Saturday’s game.

The second quarter saw the Orangeville team drop the lead to trail 27-33 with both sides getting a lot of free throws that slowed the game. Trailing for the entire quarter, the A’s managed to keep pace and the half ended with a 57-50 lead for he River Lions.

Following the break the A’s returned to make a push to get back into the game but couldn’t close in more than five points.

Entering the fourth quarter and trailing 82-71 the A’s battled through double digit deficits.

Jameson Tipping was particularly hot shooting from the corner and the Orangeville team was back within four points.

Late in the game Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson – 26 points for the game – hit a late three-pointer to give the A’s a 104-103 lead that they ran out til the final buzzer.

On the road

The A’s travelled to London on Sunday, April 30, to take on the Lighting in their final game of the regular season.

The Orangeville teams was trailing in the first quarter and were down 43-25 to start the second. Staying competitive in the second quarter the A’s matched baskets but couldn’t gain any much ground but thanks to a good effort they reduced the score to a ten point deficit.

The London team was able to hold them off and finish the half leading 67-56. The Lightning managed to respond to the A’s baskets to stay ahead.

Orangeville’s main scoring came from Justin Moss who hit for 29 points, along with Tyshawn Patterson who contributed eight points of the quarter.

Going into the fourth quart the A’s were trailing 104-82.

The Lighting kept up a good pace in an effort to stay ahead and when the buzzer sounded, London left the court with a 127-106 win.

The A’s have now finished the regular season in fourth place in the Central Division and will face the London Lightning in the first round of the playoffs.

The playoff schedule has not yet been announced.

Readers Comments (0)