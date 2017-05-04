U14 Hawks win gold medal

By Brian Lockhart

The U14 Hawks North team travelled to London, Ontario on the weekend of April 22-24 to compete in the U14 boys basketball Provincial Championships.

Over 120 teams participated in the event.

The U14 Hawks North team is affiliated with the Orangeville Hawks but train and play their home games in Shelburne.

The majority of the players live in the Shelburne area and as a new team only three of the 12 team members have played rep basketball prior to the start of this season.

To star the year the team played in several exhibition games and competed in tournaments winning one third of their games and qualifying as the fifth seed in Division 14 for the Provincial Championship.

In the provincials, the team started off with a game against the team from Kingston.

The Hawks started slow but came on just enough to pull out a four-point win and build some momentum.

Back on the court on Saturday morning the Hawks were up against the fourth-seeded Collingwood Trailblazers – a team they had faced three times earlier in the year and losing twice.

They came out on top in this game winning by ten points.

The round-robin games finished with the Hawks up against a team from Windsor. The Hawks came out strong for a 30 point win an clinched first place in their pool a earned the right to compete for the gold medal on Sunday.

The gold medal game pitted the Hawks against the Milton Stags.

Leading for most of the game, the Hawks where ahead with the Milton team making a strong challenge in the third quarter reducing the Shelburne team’s lead to a couple of baskets.

The Hawks turned it up a notch in the the fourth quarter and ended the game with a 20 point lead to claim the gold medal.

