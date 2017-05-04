No real guarantee of savings

May 4, 2017 · 0 Comments

WITH THE NEXT MUNICIPAL ELECTION coming on October 22, 2018, there is every likelihood that a majority of Orangeville councillors will vote to turf Orangeville’s police service as a cost-saving measure.

After all, Council has been told an Ontario Provincial Police takeover would eventually save taxpayers $4.5 million a year, thanks mainly to provincial subsidization of the OPP.

However, we think the councillors should think twice about such action, if only because a provincial election will be held on or before June 7, 2018, and there’s every likelihood that the Liberal government will be soundly defeated, and that the Progressive Conservatives will be hard-pressed to cut spending. One logical area for savings will be in the area of municipal policing by the OPP.

In the circumstances, we think Orangeville Council should advise the OPP that any decision on the transfer of policing will not be made until at least after the provincial election.

As impressive as the projected $4.5-million saving undoubtedly is, it could well wind up illusionary, with the town losing perhaps the best police chief anywhere in Ontario, and residents no longer having policing done by officers who know the community they serve.

Readers Comments (0)