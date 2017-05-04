Commentary

No real guarantee of savings

May 4, 2017   ·   0 Comments

WITH THE NEXT MUNICIPAL ELECTION coming on October 22, 2018, there is every likelihood that a majority of Orangeville councillors will vote to turf Orangeville’s police service as a cost-saving measure.

After all, Council has been told an Ontario Provincial Police takeover would eventually save taxpayers $4.5 million a year, thanks mainly to provincial subsidization of the OPP.

However, we think the councillors should think twice about such action, if only because a provincial election will be held on or before June 7, 2018, and there’s every likelihood that the Liberal government will be soundly defeated, and that the Progressive Conservatives will be hard-pressed to cut spending. One logical area for savings will be in the area of municipal policing by the OPP.

In the circumstances, we think Orangeville Council should advise the OPP that any decision on the transfer of policing will not be made until at least after the provincial election.

As impressive as the projected $4.5-million saving undoubtedly is, it could well wind up illusionary, with the town losing perhaps the best police chief anywhere in Ontario, and residents  no longer having policing done by officers who know the community they serve.

         

Share Button


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Headline News

Local resident Kelli Maddocks was one of many to take a stand and ask the OPP to provide some clarity regarding future costs the municipality would be on the hook for should council decide to transition to a provincial policing model.

Public frustrated in their attempts to uncover future OPP policing costs

By Mike Pickford Representatives of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) informed members of the public last Thursday (April 27) that they would have to use ...

MPP for Dufferin-Caledon Sylvia Jones slammed the recently announced 2017 provincial budget, accusing the Liberals of "cooking the books" ahead of next year's election.

Jones: Liberals “cooking the books” with latest budget

By Mike Pickford While there was much furore at Queens Park last week when the Ontario government released its first balanced budget in almost a ...

Doug Rowe will serve as the new General Manager for the Orangeville Citizen, Caledon Citizen and Shelburne Free Press.

Doug Rowe named as new General Manager of the Citizen

By Mike Pickford A new, experienced face is taking the reins at the Citizen and other area community newspapers, London Publishing having appointed Doug Rowe ...

Mono Council approves new social media policy

By Jasen Obermeyer Mono Council has approved of a new social media policy, designed to help the Town communicate with its residents effectively and efficiently. ...