Sexy Laundry is back for the laughs

By Constance Scrafield

It is the Orangeville audience that has called for Sexy Laundry to return to the main stage, and, indeed, it is on now at the Opera House and running until May 14. This is the hilarious and sad tale of Alice, who suddenly realizes her life is passing her by in a hurry. She decides that she is in a lust-less marriage: she and her husband have lost their passion and excitement after 25 years of union.

So, in a bit of a panic, really, she convinces her husband, Henry, that they should book into the latest and trendiest hotel for a hot night or two.

He agrees and that is where the story takes place, in their luxurious hotel room, beautifully designed by Beckie Morris, Theatre Orangeville’s brilliant Set Designer and Production Manager.

Alice brings a copy of Sex for Dummies along to guide them, feeling they need the instructions contained in the book to re-kindle the fire for which she longs.

Henry, comfort-loving and clear about the virtues of their marriage, endeavours to apply himself to the tasks of massaging and games. The two struggle comically with clever dialogue and very funny choreography – you’ll see what we mean when you see the play.

For those of you suffering from the same gap in your marriage, ask your sweetie to massage you while he/she enjoys handling your beloved flesh. Try playing the game: “tell your romantic fantasy” – see who gets excited first. Is there such a thing as Sex for Dummies?

There are balancing moments of serious exchanges, too, when they debate, in a very real way, what might be the problems between them, the lapses and what has been forgotten. In it all, Debbie Collins and Terry Barna perform the lines convincingly to the ideas and deft humour.

Playwright Michele Rimi has attacked a reasonably common but still quite an unreasonable problem in longer-than-20-years marriages, which has, truth be told, ended lots of marriages: where the passion in the bedroom has waned. Familiarity breeds contempt or at least something near boredom: same old socks in the wash; same old body in the bed. When do couples start wearing pyjamas?

Alice suffers from wilted fantasies, believing that she yearns for something fresh – or renewed – in her life. Henry, busy with his life at work, struggling to keep up with his colleagues and not always succeeding, is therefore not preoccupied with the big picture at home.

Hence, the gorgeous hotel bedroom and the debates – frivolous and profound.

This is a play about revelations for both husband and wife. It is replete with dialogue, in which many of you might have engaged or imagined, where previously unspoken truths wash over the heads of both partners, coming from the different angles, conflicting, yet still true.

There are two absolutely great moments of self expression, one might say, for Alice and Henry each, which lead to the fabulous conclusion. All surprising and very funny.

Don’t make the mistake of thinking this is a “chick play;” there is altogether plenty of food for thought for the gentlemen in the family and lots to banter about later.

Kudos to Debbie Collins and Terry Barna for delivering the laughs and otherwise so beautifully.

David Nairn, directing the play, frequently says that he just tries to keep out of the way while his actors show him how it is done. However, his considerable talent for bringing together the complicated and the simple shows is certainly in evidence here.

The play is tight and moves well – don’t miss it.

