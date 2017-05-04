Caledon Townhall Players presenting comedy ‘Point of Viewing’

By Constance Scrafield

Imagine three lady television hosts of a very popular daytime talk show. One is a villain who, with wicked intent, devises a plan to gain control of the show, only to be completely thwarted at the very last moment. For the 10th Anniversary of their show, when their technology loses the pre-taped special, they have to go live for the actual show.

Now, all the evidence of trickery comes to the fore and, since there is no chance for re-takes or editing, the years of pent up emotions inevitably erupt on air!

This opens the comedy, Point of Viewing, presented by the Caledon Townhall Players this week and next – May 4, 5, 6 and May 12 and 13.

Playwright Todd McGinnis keeps up the humour amongst the three ladies – two victims of the one’s villainy.

To deliver the repartees with good timing, making it fun, Melinda Briell has had an interesting time in her first round with CTHP as director, having worked with youngsters in the school where she teaches.

“The play is quite funny – the three women doing a talk show with one trying to take a control – when the technology looses their pre-taped show, she is exposed!” Ms. Briell commented.

“This is my first time directing adults. Naturally, adults have a better idea about where to stand than children. Adults come with their own years of experience. These actors often have good suggestions.

“They’re doing a great job. The one new person, Laura McGowan, coming to us, did her first play … and got the stage bug. When she learned about this play, she wanted to audition for it, coming all the way from Whitby for rehearsals and performances.”

Back on stage are Kim Blacklock, also producer for this show; Monique Bourgeois, Mahaffey Khan and Brian Molleur; the latter two “… are a [male] doctor and the stage manager in the play. They try to solve some of the conflict. ”

With CTHP, as it is a community theatre, there are months of rehearsals and the director’s job is balancing the schedules of all involved. Noting that the actors are all amateurs, Ms. Briell praised their hard work and courage.

She said, “People are taking a chance and getting up on stage. The audiences come for a night at the theatre with their friends and really enjoy it. I heard they put the call out for a director for this show and thought I would apply. I was in theatre since 2004 with Brampton Music theatre, Georgetown [and others]. I took a break with having kids. Then, I went back – to Caledon Townhall Players – I did three shows with them. I was glad to be chosen as director.”

Like most people in the theatre, it is the passion for it that keeps everyone – professional and amateur alike – coming back to participate year after year.

Point of Viewing is a terrific romp through the foibles of politicking behind the scenes of television production but it also pulls at the heart strings and leaves the audience with plenty to ponder.

Ms. Briell told us, “This play does show the scheming and it’s so funny that I’m still laughing at the lines even though I’ve heard them many times!”

Evening performances on May 4, 5, 6, 12 and 13 are at 8:15 p.m., with a matinee performance on Saturday, May 13 at 2:15 p.m.

For tickets, call 519-927-5460 or go online www.caledontownhallplayers.com.

