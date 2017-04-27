A long-term plan for the pit?

April 27, 2017 · 0 Comments

SHOULD GRAVEL PIT OWNERS ever be permitted to extract materials from below the water table?

Proponents can point to Professor’s Lake as the beautiful result from such activity in Brampton, but opponents need only point to the industry’s failure to accomplish anything of the sort in the many huge pits near Caledon Village.

Currently, CMB Aggregates has an application to Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry to deepen its Craig Pit, immediately west of the Orangeville Fairgrounds and north of Island Lake.

The application is strongly opposed by the Island Lake Rowing Club and the Town of Orangeville and is likely to get just as strong opposition from Mono Council.

However, we think a case could be made for a compromise of sorts, with CBM being required to develop and follow a long-term plan that would include linking the new lake with Island Lake (thus boosting its capacity) and diverting Hurontario Street so that the new and old pits on either side of the street could be linked and the entire area redeveloped into a lakeside residential area similar to that now found in Brampton.

Readers Comments (0)