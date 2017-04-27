Back to back wins start Jr. B Northmen season

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Junior B Northmen are off to a good start for the 2017 season winning their first two games of the regular season schedule.

The defending champion Founder’s Cup team unveiled their championship banner prior to the start of Monday (Apr. 24) night’s home opener against the Hamilton Bengals.

The banner will hang in the Alder Street arena.

Hosting the Cup was a big deal for the Orangeville squad and they made the town proud when they captured the title in front of a hometown crowd back in August of 2016.

On the road

The Northmen season got underway on Sunday, April 23, when they travelled to Welland to take on the Generals.

The first period of Sunday’s game seemed like a well matched game with the Orangeville squad outscoring Welland 4-3 in the first period.

From there it was like a turkey shoot for the Northmen.

They scored nine second period goals – three of them shorthanded – in

the second period before the Generals

could bury one of their own.

The third period didn’t turn out any

better for the Welland team when the Northmen hammered them again for ten final period goals to end the night with a 24-5 win to start the Orangeville team’s season.

Home opener

The Northmen returned to the Alder Street arena the following night to host the Hamilton Bengals for their Orangeville home opener.

At the end of one, the Northmen were leading 4-2 on goals from Jordan Mckenna, Cameron MacDonald, Tanner Buck, and Mike Sutton.

They widened the lead to four goals in the second frame for an 8-4 game on goals from Grant Scott, Jordan Mckenna, and Cameron MacDonald for two to make it a hattrick for the night.

The third period had the Bengals battling back in an effort to get into the game with two early goals to close the gap.

Mike Sutton scored on a powerplay to keep the Northmen ahead.

That was followed by two more Hamilton goals.

The night ended with a final Northemen goal from Malcolm Young with ten seconds on the clock.

The Bengals had a quick response scoring their final goal just four seconds later but it was too late for the Hamilton team.

The Northmen left the floor with a 10-9 win for their second victory of the 2017 season.

The Northmen will be back at the Alder Street arena tonight (Thur., Apr. 27) to host the Guelph Regals with an 8:00 p.m. start.

Their next home game is scheduled for Monday, May 1, when they take on the London Blue Devils.

Game time is 8:00 p.m.

