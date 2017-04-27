Sports

Back to back wins start Jr. B Northmen season

April 27, 2017   ·   0 Comments

The Orangeville Northmen host the Hamilton Bengals during their home opener at the Alder Street arena in Orangeville on Monday, April 24. The Northmen are 2-0 to start the season after dispatching the Bengals 10-9 in this game. They played their first game of the season against the Welland Generals on Sunday, April 23, and left the floor with a 24-5 win. The Northmen are the defending Founder’s Cup national champions.

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Junior B Northmen are off to a good start for the 2017 season winning their first two games of the regular season schedule.

The defending champion Founder’s Cup team unveiled their championship banner prior to the start of Monday (Apr. 24) night’s home opener against the Hamilton Bengals.

The banner will hang in the Alder Street arena.

Hosting the Cup was a big deal for the Orangeville squad and they made the town proud when they captured the title in front of a hometown crowd back in August of 2016.

On the road

The Northmen season got underway on Sunday, April 23, when they travelled to Welland to take on the Generals.

The first period of Sunday’s game seemed like a well matched game with the Orangeville squad outscoring Welland 4-3 in the first period.

From there it was like a turkey shoot for the Northmen.

They scored nine second period goals – three of them shorthanded – in

the second period before the Generals

could bury one of their own.

The third period didn’t turn out any

better for the Welland team when the Northmen hammered them again for ten final period goals to end the night with a 24-5 win to start the Orangeville team’s season.

Home opener

The Northmen returned to the Alder Street arena the following night to host the Hamilton Bengals for their Orangeville home opener.

At the end of one, the Northmen were leading 4-2 on goals from Jordan Mckenna, Cameron MacDonald, Tanner Buck, and Mike Sutton.

They widened the lead to four goals in the second frame for an 8-4 game on goals from Grant Scott, Jordan Mckenna, and Cameron MacDonald for two to make it a hattrick for the night.

The third period had the Bengals battling back in an effort to get into the game with two early goals to close the gap.

Mike Sutton scored on a powerplay to keep the Northmen ahead.

That was followed by two more Hamilton goals.

The night ended with a final Northemen goal from Malcolm Young with ten seconds on the clock.

The Bengals had a quick response scoring their final goal just four seconds later but it was too late for the Hamilton team.

The Northmen left the floor with a 10-9 win for their second victory of the 2017 season.

The Northmen will be back at the Alder Street arena tonight (Thur., Apr. 27) to host the Guelph Regals with an 8:00 p.m. start.

Their next home game is scheduled for Monday, May 1, when they take on the London Blue Devils.

Game time is 8:00 p.m.

         

Share Button


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Headline News

20-year-old Orangeville resident Alex Fraser, pictured above, was murdered in a London hotel room on September 8, 2013.

McCullough awarded publicly funded lawyer for upcoming murder appeal

By Mike Pickford An Orangeville man convicted of first-degree murder for the 2013 slaying and dismemberment of one of his closest friends in a London ...

THE DEBATE SURROUNDING THE FUTURE of the Town of Orangeville’s policing services continues to linger on. A public information session is penciled in for April 27 at Orangeville District Secondary School. Here, a former member of the Orangeville Police Services presents his thoughts on the issue.

Treasurer vindicated in BDO report, public session tonight

By Mike Pickford It has been another controversial week in Orangeville as the community continues to debate the merits of keeping the Orangeville Police Service ...

The Royal Canadian Legion is reaching out to veterans that may have sustained injuries while in the line of duty, letting them know there are services available to help them lobby Veterans Affairs Canada.

Legion battling to help veterans cope with war injuries

By Mike Pickford The Royal Canadian Legion is ramping up  efforts to help military veterans and their families as they seek federal assistance and compensation ...

A display of wildlife information from the Upper Credit Field Naturalists Club, at the Bythia Street senior’s centre, where a presentation on Ontario coyotes was given. The Club, founded in 1986, has various speakers throughout the year to discuss anything with wildlife (animals, bugs plants, etc.)

Upper Credit Field Naturalist Club hosts coyote seminar

By Jasen Obermeyer The Upper Credit Field Naturalist Club hosted a speaker from the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF), to discuss Ontario coyotes. ...