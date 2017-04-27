Sports

Orangeville A’s win final regular season game

April 27, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Orangeville A’s point guard Alex Johnson gets some big air as he lays up a shot during the second quarter of their game against the Moncton Miracles. The A’s left he court with 133-108 win in their final game of the regular season.

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville A’s final regular season game against

the Moncton Miracles on Wednesday, April 19 started off with a quick-driving pace and three-pointers to start the scoring.

The Miracles took an early lead but the A’s came back hard led by Da’Quan Cook and Jameson Tipping to go ahead 38-22 at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter saw the A’s take it up a notch to go ahead with a 20 point lead with all players on the court getting their name on the score sheet.

Midway through the quarter the A’s had stretched the lead to 25 points.

Orangeville’s Anthony Harris was the leading A’s scoring at the half with 16 points.

With a big lead going into the second half the Orangville squad seemed firmly in control of the court and extended the lead to 73-43.

The Miracles chipped away in the third quarter with some success and trimmed the lead to nine points to start the fourth quarter with a 96-87 game.

Working hard to stay ahead the A’s once again turned on the pressure in the final quarter to stay ahead and left the court with a 133-108 victory.

The rest of the week didn’t go too well for the A’s when the took back to back losses in road games.

On Saturday, April 22, the team travelled Kitchener-Waterloo to take on the Titans.

The final was a 119-109 win for the hometown Titans team.

Orangeville was back on the court the following night when they travelled to St. Catharines to go up against the Niagara River Lions.

It was the second loss in as many nights when the River Lions got the edge and left the court with a 121-106 win over the A’s.

After that game the A’s are fourth place in the Central Division of the National Basketball League of Canada with a 15-23 record.

The A’s have two more road games on the regular season scheduled against the Niagara River Lions and the London Lighting before getting ready for the playoffs.

         

