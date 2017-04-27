Adjala-Tosorontio firefighters holding annual garage sale on May 13

By Jasen Obermeyer

Time for spring cleaning, and what better way to get rid of your unwanted items, than donating them to a firefighter garage sale? And what better way to find those unique items than going to that garage sale?

The Adjala-Tosorontio Fire Department’s (ATFD) Station 2 will be holding their 33rd annual firefighters association garage sale, on Saturday, May 13, to raise funds for the station. Breakfast will be served starting at 7:00 a.m., the garage sale going from 8:00 a.m. to noon, along with a bake sale during the day.

There will be a silent auction throughout the sale, followed by a live one near the end, where customers can bid on more valuable and rare items.

The station, located near the corner of Highway 50 and Hockley Road (Simcoe County 1), is accepting donations on Tuesdays from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. and Sundays from 9:00 a.m. to noon. Unaccepted items, for health and safety issues, include; clothing, mattresses, chemicals, paint; non-functioning appliances/electronics, baby items, car seats, strollers, and helmets.

The firefighters are also looking for anyone to volunteer, in particular high school students looking to complete their volunteer hours for graduation. For information regarding item donation and volunteering, call the station at 905-936-3473.

Chris Watson, fire department captain, said there is something for everyone, and the garage sale helps purchase tools and items that make their jobs easier.

“It’s our biggest annual fundraising event, and it allows us to see and interact with the community on a good day,” as most of the time when they see people, it’s for an emergency.

This year, the station is looking to buy a telescopic battery powered ram, which costs $15’000, and is the third tool in a set with the Jaws of Life.

Mr. Watson said on average in the past several years, the station has raised $7’000 to $10,000, the highest being around 10 years ago at $22,000.

Other items purchased with the help of the garage sale have included a Self-Containing Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) refilling station, which cost $22,000, the other two set pieces of the jaws of life, $15,000 each, racks for their equipment, and renovations for the station.

“We have people that are usually the same first person in line every year because they want to get in here and find those treasures that maybe junk to someone else, but it’s a treasure to them,” said Mr. Watson.

