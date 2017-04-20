Westside athletes compete in District badminton tournament

By Brian Lockhart

High school badminton teams from around the region arrived at Centre Dufferin District High School on Wednesday, April 12, to compete in the District 4 senior championships.

Players competed in boys singles, girls singles, boys doubles, girls doubles, and mixed doubles divisions in the event that got underway in the morning and ran all day long.

The CDDHS gym had a full series of badminton courts in place taking up the entire gym to accommodate the all the games that had to be played during the day.

Orangeville’s Westside Secondary School had a full team entered in the tournament.

Grade nine students, Brady Hasson and Bailey Isnor-Huber were entered in the senior division when their coach decided they had the skill set to play up a division.

“These are all the senior players today,” said CDDHS coach Sara Prosser. “We have five visiting schools along with Centre Dufferin. This is our first big tournament. The next tournament will be at CWOSSA.

The tournament is based on round-robin style of play with teams rotating on courts throughout the day.

The opening games were played in the morning with the finals and championship rounds taking place in the afternoon.

“We have semi-finals and then a final game. The winner of those game get to go to CWOSSA,” Ms. Prosser explained. “Based on the final scores, that will determine who plays for third place and the top two teams will go into the final. There are mixed doubles teams as well as boys and girls doubles teams. The players that are ranked the highest get to go to CWOSSA which we be held at Conostoga (College) this year.”

Players must enter as a single player or as part of a doubles team.

Several players in junior grades had the skills to move up and play in the senior division this year.

The Junior division District 4 teams had their tournament in Orangeville at Westside Secondary School.

Players who come out on top in the CWOSSA competition will be eligible to compete at the provincial level at OFSAA.

