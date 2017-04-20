NDBL ready for 2017 season

By Brian Lockhart

The boys of summer will be back on the diamond in just a couple of weeks when the North Dufferin Baseball League begins its 2017 schedule.

The NDBL has existed since 1930 and except for the war years – 1940 – 45 – has continuously fielded teams every summer making it one of the oldest leagues in the country.

This season the senior division has 15 teams signed up.

Fourteen teams are returning squads. The Bolton Brewers are back in the League this season after bowing out last year to play in a Toronto league. The Brewers are five time Strother Cup champions wining consecutively from 2009 to 2013.

The two-time defending champions – New Lowell Knights – are back and expected to again turn out a strong performance this year.

Local teams include the Mansfield Cubs and the Orangeville Giants

The Orangeville Giants went the distance last year and played the final series against the Knights losing 4-1 in game seven in a tremendous series that saw the Giants battle their way back into the series after winning a double header in games four and five to shake up the Knights and force the series to go the distance.

It was a solid season for the Giants who finished the regular season in fifth place before starting their successful playoff run.

In the Junior division four teams have signed up.

The Mansfield Junior Cubs are back in the race for this season.

This is the Junior Cubs second season in the league. Coach Dave Metz will be back in the dugout on coaching duties again this year.

The Lisle Astros, Midland Twins, and New Lowell Knights will also field teams in the junior ranks.

The Senior division of the NDBL will get underway with the first games being played on Saturday, May 6.

The Giants season will get underway on Saturday, May 6, when they play a double header against the Mansfield Cubs in Mansfield.

Their first home game home game will take place on Friday, May 12, when they host the Lisle Astros at Princess of Wales Park in Orangeville.

