Orangeville A’s take loss to Windsor

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville A’s got off to a good start against the Windsor Express on Friday (Apr. 14) night scoring the first nine points of the game.

Things turned around quickly on the court when the Express starting driving hard and got back into the game before moving ahead to leave with a 32-23 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The A’s had a hard time in the second quarter dropping down 17 points, then seeing the gap widen when they were trailing 68-40 at one point.

The A’s tried going for the three-point shots to gain some ground.

Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson led the Orangeville scoring in the first half with nine points.

The second half saw the A’s regroup and were back within seven points. That didn’t last after a strong Windsor drive that left the Orangeville team trailing 102-83 going into the final quarter.

The A’s played a hard game but couldn’t close the gap and had to settle for a 139-118 loss.

