Sports

Orangeville A’s take loss to Windsor

April 20, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville A’s got off to a good start against the Windsor Express on Friday (Apr. 14) night scoring the first nine points of the game.

Things turned around quickly on the court when the Express starting driving hard and got back into the game before moving ahead to leave with a 32-23 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The A’s had a hard time in the second quarter dropping down 17 points, then seeing the gap widen when they were trailing 68-40 at one point.

The A’s tried going for the three-point shots to gain some ground.

Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson led the Orangeville scoring in the first half with nine points.

The second half saw the A’s regroup and were back within seven points. That didn’t last after a strong Windsor drive that left the Orangeville team trailing 102-83 going into the final quarter.

The A’s played a hard game but couldn’t close the gap and had to settle for a 139-118 loss.

         

Share Button


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Headline News

The Leahy family, known collectively as Rhythmfoot, provided the entertainment on Tuesday evening as the Rotary Club of Orangeville celebrated its 80th anniversary in the community.

Rotary Club of Orangeville marks 80th anniversary in the community

By Mike Pickford One of the area’s oldest, most respected service clubs celebrated an incredible milestone this week, welcoming more than 200 guests from the ...

THIS YEAR, COMMUNITY SUPPORTERS will be asked to ‘Shake, Rattle and Roar’ as the annual Headwaters Health Care Foundation hospital gala pays homage to the 1920’s. Last year’s theme centred around the Kentucky Derby and was aptly titled ‘Get Down & Derby’. Pictured above, guests pose for a photo at the 19th annual HHCF gala.

Annual hospital gala all set to ‘Shake, Rattle and Roar’

By Mike Pickford The day is almost upon us. Preparations are complete and the countdown is well and truly on as the Headwaters Health Care ...

‘Lets Make Orangeville shine’ theme for Earth Day tree planting

By Jasen Obermeyer With Earth Week in full swing throughout Orangeville, the annual “Let’s Make Orangeville Shine” Earth Day tree plantings and community clean-up are ...

Mono Council endorse Alliance’s proposed Dufferin food charter

By Peter Richardson A delegation from the Headwaters Food and Farming Alliance, part of the Headwaters Communities in Action initiative, has succeeded in a bid ...