Junior B lacrosse season underway

By Brian Lockhart

The 2017 Ontario Junior B lacrosse season is underway with the first couple of games already in the record books.

The London Blue Devils and the Six Nations Rebels started the sesason with a game on Fri., Apr. 14, that saw the Six Nations claim the first win of the season.

There are 25 teams in the League this season spread over six divisions covering an area from Orillia down to Windsor and across the province out to Nepean.

The Orangeville Junior B Northmen are, of course, back this season and looking forward to another stellar year.

The Northmen are the defending Founders Cup champions after claiming the Cup as host team in 2106.

The Northmen won the title with a win over the Clarington Green Gaels at the Alder Street arena on August 21, 2016.

The Northmen play in the Mid West Division along with the Elora Mohawks, Guelph Regals, and the Owen Sound North Stars.

The Northmen Junior B home opener will take place at the Alder Street arena in Orangeville on Monday, April 24. Game time is 8:00 p.m.

