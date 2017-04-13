Orangeville A’s split the week on home court

By Brian Lockhart

With Atlantic Division teams of the NBLC in town, the Orangeville A’s had a win and a loss during home games at the Athlete Institute. The A’s just returned from a tour out East against Atlantic Division teams.

Riptide

On Wednesday, April 5, the squad hosted the Saint John Riptide.

Both teams got off to a slow start in the Wednesday game but the A’s picked it up to take a nine point lead. That lead evaporated when Saint John responded to make it a one point game at the end of the quarter.

The A’s again managed to take a slim lead in the second quarter on a three-pointer by Rico DiLoreto.

The Riptide again managed to catch up before going ahead with a five point lead a the half.

Keep pace, the A’s stayed in the game but were trailing to start the fourth quarter.

Starting the fourth with an eight point deficit, the A’s tried to capitalize on every opportunity.

Aggressive play by the Riptide ended the game with a 107-97 win for the visitors.

Highlanders

The A’s were back on the court on Saturday (Apr. 8) night to host the Cape Breton Highlanders.

A’s point guard, Anthony Harris led off the scoring with a pair of three-points and the Orangeville team took an early 24-19 lead.

A good showing by Stefan Nastic and Corbin Thomas moved the A’s ahead. A buzzer-beating three-pointer from Da’Quan Cook gave the A’s a 36-27 lead after one quarter.

The high scoring continued in the second quarter.

The Highlanders trimmed the lead to five points halfway through the quarter, but the Orangeville teams responded and the A’s were ahead by 15 at the half.

Returning for the third quarter the A’s kept up the pressure starting with seven straight points to go ahead by 20.

The A’s started the fourth quarter with 100 points on the board and a 35 point lead.

The Highlanders turned it up a notch to bring down the lead and had some success but the game ended with a 128-104 win for the A’s.

The A’s will be back their home court on Friday (Apr. 14) night to host the Windsor Express.

The tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

