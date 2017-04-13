Sports

Jennifer Widbur tournment in tenth year

April 13, 2017   ·   0 Comments

The annual Jennifer Widbur Memorial Hockey Tournament took place at the Honeywood arena on Friday and Saturday, April 7-8. The tournament, now in its tenth year, raises funds for several local causes. Quinn and Logan DeLaat, drop the puck at the ceremonial face-off to start the tournament, along with Mike DeLaat, Al Widbur, Elaine Robinson, and Carey Widbur.

By Brian Lockhart

The annual Jennifer Widbur Memorial Hockey Tournament got underway at Honeywood arena over the weekend with games played on Friday, April 7, and all day on Saturday, April 8.

This is the tenth year the tournament has taken place. The tournament is held in memory of Jennifer Widbur who passed away in 2007.

Featuring a host of women’s hockey teams the tournament is hosted and organized by the Honeywood Hockey Moms – a group of local women who dedicate their time and resources to create a successful tournament.

The tournament raises funds for several local causes – notably the oncology department at Headwaters Health Care Centre in Orangeville.

“This year we have 13 teams with five in the upper division and eight in the lower division,” explained tournament chair, Mike DeLaat. “We divided it up this year. The upper division are more skilled hockey players and the other teams have beginners. It’s a lot more fun that way.”

Teams from around the region took part.

“It’s a two day tournament. We play five games on Friday night and we start at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, morning. Breafast is a six a.m.,” Mr. DeLaat said.

Over the years the tournament has raised an astounding amount of money.

“As of last year our our total was $385,000 to Headwaters, almost $30,000 to the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation, around $25,000 to Honeywood Minor Hockey, and about $5000 to Hospice Dufferin,” said Mr. DeLaat.

After this year’s tournament the total is up to around $450,000 for Headaters.

The local hospital is building a new oncology wing and the funds raised at the tournament will go towards equipments costs to outfit the new wing.

While government funding will pay for the actual construction of the project, funding equipment is the responsibility of the community. The Headwaters Health Care Foundation is the fundraising arm of the hospital.

Mr. DeLaat and several others were given a tour of the new under construction facility so they could see where their donation will be going.

After ten successful years, Mr. DeLaat said they plan to continue the tournament as long as possible.

         

