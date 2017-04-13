Port Hope leads Alliston in Junior C provincial semi-final

By Brian Lockhart

The Alliston Hornets will have to step it up against the Port Hope Panthers to get back into their best-of-seven semi-final Junior C series after taking a 5-2 loss in Port Hope on Sunday (Apr. 9) night.

After a scoreless first period the Hornets opened the scoring on a goal from Ryan McReynolds at 7:53 into the second frame.

The rest of the period spelled trouble when the Panthers notched four goals in seven minutes to take a three goal lead heading into the final 20 minutes of play.

Alliston scored on a goal from Will Ferguson midway in the period but that was it for the night. A final Port Hope empty netter when the Hornets put six attackers on the ice ended the game with a 5-2 loss for the Alliston team.

Port Hope now leads the series 2-1.

The series was tied at one after Friday (Apr. 7) night’s game at the New Tecumseth Recreation Centre when Alliston forward Stephen Nosad tied the game on a shorthanded goal with four minutes remaining on the clock to force an overtime period.

Devon Gillham got the tie breaker just 3:44 into the OT period for the 3-2 win.

The game was notable for defence with neither team getting many shots on net for the night.

“These guys are a good team. Defensively they’re great. Nix (goalie Matthew Nixon) was solid back there. He kept us in it and we ended winning the game,” said Alliston forward Stephen Nosad after Friday’s win. “Both teams were working hard. We ended up getting a couple of bounces and put it in there for the win. After the third period we talked about coming out and sticking to the system, work hard, and see what happens.”

The series returned to Alliston on Wednesday (Apr. 12) night with results not available at press time.

Game five is scheduled for Friday, April 14, in Port Hope.

Game six, if necessary, will be back in Alliston on Sunday, April 15, at the New Tecumseth Recreation Centre.

The puck drop is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

