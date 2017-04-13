Sports

Teen Ranch to host Easter Egg Round Up April 15

April 13, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

If you’re looking for a really fun day of activities for the family, head out to Teen Ranch in Caledon for their annual Easter Egg Round Up. The event will give you an afternoon in the great outdoors at the 150 acre Ranch located on Highway 10, just south of Highway 9.

“This is our seventh year. Approximately 2200 people came out last year,” said Teen Ranch event coordinator Corrie Ensom. “Right from the start the event has become a lot bigger than we anticipated. This year is our 50th anniversary of Teen Ranch so that will be the focus of our event.”

The Ranch was founded in 1967 and has continued to expand and offer more activities over the years. It is a year round facility that provides many different programs.

As in the past, this year’s event will feature activities for all ages.

“We have a craft area where we offer six different crafts. We have a games area where kids can earn free chocolate. Pony rides, trail rides, a giant swing, a climbing wall, trampolines, hay rides, petting farm, ice skating are also offered … and of course the egg hunts,” explained Ms. Ensom of what will be happening at the Ranch.

The Easter egg hunt is for kids up to age 12 and is divided into age groups so the little ones won’t get lost in the rush to find the treats. The Ice Cream Parlor will be open all day if you wish to purchase additional drinks or snacks. And of course the Easter Bunny will be making a personal appearance.

Admission is only $20 per vehicle and parking is limited, so pile as many people (as are legal!) into the car before you head out. There is an additional discounted charge for trail rides, pony rides, and the giant swing.

The Easter Egg Round Up will take place on Saturday, April 15 and will get underway at 1:00 p.m. and all activities will be open through to 5:00 pm.

You can find out more by visiting the Ranch’s website at www.teenranch.com.

         

