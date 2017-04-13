Commentary

They really do save lives

April 13, 2017   ·   0 Comments

ONE OF OUR FAVOURITE warnings puts it succinctly, “Buckle Up! It’s the Law!”

The good news this week was that the number of fatalities on roads patrolled by the Ontario Provincial Police that were attributed to failure to use seat belts reached a record low last year.

The bad news was that the same failure nevertheless led to 45 deaths, which surely must be seen as 45 too many.

That being the case, we applaud the OPP’s plan to conduct a seat belt campaign over the Easter long weekend, which starts tonight (Maundy Thursday).

Statistics released by the OPP indicate that seat belt use has increased significantly since January 1, 1976, when Ontario became the first province to pass a law requiring vehicle occupants to wear seat belts. They show that the number of deaths blamed on failure to obey the law declined from 168 in 1977 to 46 in 2015 and the 45 last year.

We’ll obviously never know why those 45 individuals failed to buckle up. Maybe they figured they were invincible or that air bags were all they needed. But air bags aren’t designed to prevent your being flung from a vehicle in a head-on crash or a rollover.

         

Share Button


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Headline News

ORANGEVILLE’S OWN BEN THOMSON (LEFT) made his NHL debut last week, suiting up with the New Jersey Devils for their final three games of the 2016/2017 regular season.

Orangeville native propelled into National Hockey League

By Mike Pickford It has been a week to remember for one Orangeville native as he finally realized a childhood dream in suiting up for ...

THE NEW CAIRN outside the Orangeville Canadian Legion commemorates the 100 anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge, seen as a patriotic victory and unity for Canada. Many citizens and local dignitaries attended and spoke at the commemoration, including Orangeville Mayor Jeremy Williams, Legion President Chris Skalozub, MP David Tilson, MPP Sylvia Jones, and Orangeville Police Chief Wayne Kalinski.

Orangeville Legion commemorates 100th anniversary of Vimy Ridge

By Jasen Obermeyer This past Sunday (April 9), the Orangeville’s Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 233, commemorated the 100-year anniversary of the World War 1 battle ...

Town councillor wants rec fees hiked for municipal neighbours

By Mike Pickford Just a few short weeks on from Orangeville Council’s decision to ramp up its emergency services rates for neighbouring municipalities and one ...

Jones questions minister on lack of support for autistic kids

By Bill Rea Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones last week called on Education Minister Mitzie Hunter to review special education funding, as recommended in the report released ...