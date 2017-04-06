Sports

Curling Club hosts annual fundraising bonspiel

April 6, 2017   ·   0 Comments

The ice sheets at the Orangeville Curling Club are filled with activity during the Club’s Cancer Care Close to Home Bonspiel on Wednesday, March 29. Fourteen teams turned out to participate in the event to raise funds for the new oncology wing at the Headwaters Health Care Center in Orangeville. The Club has been hosting a fundraising bonspiel for over 25 years.

By Brian Lockhart

Fourteen teams of curlers were on the ice sheets at the Orangeville Curling Club on Wednesday, March 29, when the Club hosted the Cancer Care Close to Home Bonspiel.

The event lasted a full day beginning a 9:00 a.m. and running through to 5:00 p.m. with a steady stream of games being played out all day long.

Teams from Orangeville, Brampton, and Toronto turned out for the annual bonspiel.

“We’ve been doing this bonspiel here at the club for over 25 years,” explained organizer Cindy Glassford. “When the Cancer Society moved, the members of our club decided they wanted it (the support) to stay local so we started raising funds for the oncology department at Headwaters Health Care Centre.

Headwaters is currently building a new oncology wing.

“Today we have teams from Toronto and Brampton and the rest of the teams are local. They are entering teams of people that they curl with or just know, and they come together to raise money for this cause. Today we have 14 teams – there’s four people on each team,” Ms Glassford said.

The tournament has a points format with teams earning points for games won, ends won, and at the end of the day the team with the most points wins the tournament.

Curling normally requires eight ‘ends’ to be played in a game but to keep the bonspiel within the time allotted this tournament played six ends per game. This helps to keep the tournament running smoothly as there is a mix of experienced and inexperienced players taking part.

The best part about this tournament is that everything raised will go to the hospital.

“Curlers get their lunch. Everything here has been donated. There is absolutely no money coming out of it – every cent raised will be going to the hospital for oncology. We had set a goal of $5000 and we have already raised over $10,000,” Ms. Glassford explained of the Club’s efforts. “We think it’s important that patients can get their care locally without having to travel to the city.”

         

Share Button


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Headline News

Following years of speculation, Orangeville Town Council now knows exactly what it would cost to transition its policing services to OPP from OPS.

OPS Chief says Town’s policing decision should be about more than just money

By Mike Pickford Sparks were flying on a potentially “game changing” night at Town Hall on Monday as Orangeville Council once again reopened the debate ...

New ‘Sunshine List’ includes 53 Orangeville employees

By Thomas Claridge Ontario’s latest annual “Sunshine List,” which since 1996 has been showing the salaries of public servants who earned more than $100,000 in ...

99-YEAR-OLD ALBERT BOLEN HENDERSON (LEFT), known affectionately as Bo by his friends and family, was recognized for his service during the Second World War during a special presentation at the Orangeville Legion last Thursday (March 30). A medic during the conflict, Bo was among the first responders at the Normandy Landings. Above, he’s pictured with his niece Donna Henderson, showing off his certificate.

Decorated war veteran honoured at Legion

By Mike Pickford Almost 74 years on from the Normandy landings and right on the eve of the 100th anniversary of Vimy Ridge and one ...

Mono council given update on its investment portfolio

By Peter Richardson At its meeting Tuesday of last week, Mono Council was brought up to date of the performance of its current investment portfolio, ...