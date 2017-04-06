Curling Club hosts annual fundraising bonspiel

April 6, 2017

By Brian Lockhart

Fourteen teams of curlers were on the ice sheets at the Orangeville Curling Club on Wednesday, March 29, when the Club hosted the Cancer Care Close to Home Bonspiel.

The event lasted a full day beginning a 9:00 a.m. and running through to 5:00 p.m. with a steady stream of games being played out all day long.

Teams from Orangeville, Brampton, and Toronto turned out for the annual bonspiel.

“We’ve been doing this bonspiel here at the club for over 25 years,” explained organizer Cindy Glassford. “When the Cancer Society moved, the members of our club decided they wanted it (the support) to stay local so we started raising funds for the oncology department at Headwaters Health Care Centre.

Headwaters is currently building a new oncology wing.

“Today we have teams from Toronto and Brampton and the rest of the teams are local. They are entering teams of people that they curl with or just know, and they come together to raise money for this cause. Today we have 14 teams – there’s four people on each team,” Ms Glassford said.

The tournament has a points format with teams earning points for games won, ends won, and at the end of the day the team with the most points wins the tournament.

Curling normally requires eight ‘ends’ to be played in a game but to keep the bonspiel within the time allotted this tournament played six ends per game. This helps to keep the tournament running smoothly as there is a mix of experienced and inexperienced players taking part.

The best part about this tournament is that everything raised will go to the hospital.

“Curlers get their lunch. Everything here has been donated. There is absolutely no money coming out of it – every cent raised will be going to the hospital for oncology. We had set a goal of $5000 and we have already raised over $10,000,” Ms. Glassford explained of the Club’s efforts. “We think it’s important that patients can get their care locally without having to travel to the city.”

