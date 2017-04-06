Sports

Hockley goalie helps team win undefeated season

April 6, 2017   ·   0 Comments

The Beeton Stingers Major Atom local league team went undefeated for the season. With Hockley goalie Braeden Michel in net, the team claimed the Simcoe Region Local League championship as well as the Regional Silver Stick tournament in Haliburton.

By Brian Lockhart

The Beeton Stingers Major Atom local league team have done what few Atom division teams have accomplished. They went the entire season without a single loss and claimed the Simcoe Region Local League championship.

With head coach Mike Sommers leading the way on the bench, the team went 25-0-1 for the regular season to finish in first place.

They then went through the playoffs undefeated to claim the championship.

It’s rare to see a team of this age work so well together that they can win every game – except for one game that ended in a tie.

Hockley Valley resident Braeden Michel signed up with the team after hearing they needed someone to play in net. His dad, Ian Michel, filled in as assistant coach on the team.

“We pulled in kids from different areas or we wouldn’t have a team. They didn’t even have a goalie to start,” Mr. Michel said. “It was a great atmosphere to play in. It is really remarkable how this team gelled . From skilled players to new players this team had it all.”

After ending the regular season in first place the Atoms went into the playoffs and won  the championship in another undefeated series.

“We had great offence, phenomenal defence, and great goaltending,” Mr. Michel said. “It was all due to the great atmosphere. They built on their success as the season went on. They got better and better as the season went on.”

The team had 15 players, – nine forwards, five defenseman, and a goalie.

Mr. Michel credits coach Sommers for his positive coaching style.

“His (Sommers) coaching style was so positive and the kids responded to it. Everything that the kids did that was positive he built on it..”

The team also won th e Regional Silver  Stick in Haliburton and were semi-finalists a the International Silver Stick tournament in Welland, Ontario.

         

Share Button


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Headline News

Following years of speculation, Orangeville Town Council now knows exactly what it would cost to transition its policing services to OPP from OPS.

OPS Chief says Town’s policing decision should be about more than just money

By Mike Pickford Sparks were flying on a potentially “game changing” night at Town Hall on Monday as Orangeville Council once again reopened the debate ...

New ‘Sunshine List’ includes 53 Orangeville employees

By Thomas Claridge Ontario’s latest annual “Sunshine List,” which since 1996 has been showing the salaries of public servants who earned more than $100,000 in ...

99-YEAR-OLD ALBERT BOLEN HENDERSON (LEFT), known affectionately as Bo by his friends and family, was recognized for his service during the Second World War during a special presentation at the Orangeville Legion last Thursday (March 30). A medic during the conflict, Bo was among the first responders at the Normandy Landings. Above, he’s pictured with his niece Donna Henderson, showing off his certificate.

Decorated war veteran honoured at Legion

By Mike Pickford Almost 74 years on from the Normandy landings and right on the eve of the 100th anniversary of Vimy Ridge and one ...

Mono council given update on its investment portfolio

By Peter Richardson At its meeting Tuesday of last week, Mono Council was brought up to date of the performance of its current investment portfolio, ...