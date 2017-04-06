Hockley goalie helps team win undefeated season

April 6, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Beeton Stingers Major Atom local league team have done what few Atom division teams have accomplished. They went the entire season without a single loss and claimed the Simcoe Region Local League championship.

With head coach Mike Sommers leading the way on the bench, the team went 25-0-1 for the regular season to finish in first place.

They then went through the playoffs undefeated to claim the championship.

It’s rare to see a team of this age work so well together that they can win every game – except for one game that ended in a tie.

Hockley Valley resident Braeden Michel signed up with the team after hearing they needed someone to play in net. His dad, Ian Michel, filled in as assistant coach on the team.

“We pulled in kids from different areas or we wouldn’t have a team. They didn’t even have a goalie to start,” Mr. Michel said. “It was a great atmosphere to play in. It is really remarkable how this team gelled . From skilled players to new players this team had it all.”

After ending the regular season in first place the Atoms went into the playoffs and won the championship in another undefeated series.

“We had great offence, phenomenal defence, and great goaltending,” Mr. Michel said. “It was all due to the great atmosphere. They built on their success as the season went on. They got better and better as the season went on.”

The team had 15 players, – nine forwards, five defenseman, and a goalie.

Mr. Michel credits coach Sommers for his positive coaching style.

“His (Sommers) coaching style was so positive and the kids responded to it. Everything that the kids did that was positive he built on it..”

The team also won th e Regional Silver Stick in Haliburton and were semi-finalists a the International Silver Stick tournament in Welland, Ontario.

Readers Comments (0)