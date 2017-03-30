A’s take loss to Lightning in high scoring game

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville A’s hosted the London Lightning on Sunday (Mar. 26) a the Athlete in a high scoring game that came down to the final few shots in the fourth quarter.

Both teams came out aggressively in the first quarter with the A’s hitting all their hoops in the first five minutes of the quarter.

Rick Bodiford led the A’s with six points.

The Lightning pulled ahead and where leading 37-33 at the end of the quarter.

The squads traded baskets early in the second quarter before the London team began to pull ahead and earned a 13 point lead.

Orangeville worked hard and reduced the lead to four points a the half.

London again went ahead in the third quarter but Orangeville responded with six points from Anthony Harris to make it a 78-77 game then going ahead by two points to make it an 84-82 game for the A’s.

By the end of the quarter the Lightning was back in the lead at 103-96.

Returning for the final quarter the A’s closed the gap to tie it up 105-105 and both teams started a final drive to take the lead.

The final was a 140-130 win for the Lightning.

The A’s will be on the East coast for three games against Atlantic Division teams before returning to the Athlete Institute on Wednesday, April 5, to host the Saint John Riptide. That game is scheduled to get underway at 7:00 p.m.

