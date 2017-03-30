A sure sign of spring

ASIDE FROM THE ANNUAL FALL FAIR, one of the few occasions when all three buildings at the Orangeville Fairgrounds are in use will be this weekend, when the Orangeville Lions Club hosts its 21st annual Home and Garden Show.

Always a favourite local attraction, and one of the few for which there’s no admission charge, the show seems to get bigger and better every year. This time, visitors will find all three buildings chock full of displays, with 220 booths being occupied by more than 150 vendors.

Showcasing everything to do with home improvement, the show puts the spotlight on numerous local businesses and organizations that specialize in such things as renovations, gardening, landscaping, heating and air conditioning, window and door replacement and swimming pools and hot tubs. The Lions will operate a food booth, and there will be information booths that highlight other local services and artisans.

As the Lions Club’s largest annual fundraiser, the three-day show is certainly something not to be missed.

