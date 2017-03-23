Sports

Alliston / Mount Forest in Jr C quarter-final

March 23, 2017   ·   0 Comments

The Alliston Hornets take on the Stayner Siskins in the final game of the best-of-seven series for the championship of the Carruthers Division of the Provincial Junior Hockey League. The Hornets won the series in four games and will now go on to meet the Mount Forest Patriots in the Conference championship series.

By Brian Lockhart

The Alliston Hornets will meet the Mount Forest Patriots in the quarter-final round of the Provincial Junior C playoffs.

The best-of-seven series will decide the champion of the North Conference of the Provincial Junior Hockey League.

Several Junior C Leagues were combined this year into the province wide PJHL. Previously the Hornets were in the Georgian Mid Ontario Junior C Hockey League.

The Alliston team won their Division championship on Tuesday, March 14, with a four game sweep over the first place Stayner Siskins.

Alliston has won their League championship nine times over the past ten years beginning with a Provincial championship in 2008.

They have never met the Patriots on the ice.

The Patriots won their Division

championship on Saturday, March 18,

after a series against the Walkerton Hawks that went the full seven games.

Mount Forest finished the series with a 4-1 win in the final game to claim the series and the Division title.

The winner of the Alliston / Mount Forest series will move on to the semi-final round and meet the winner of the East Conference title.

When that series gets underway, the Lakefield Chiefs will meet the Port Hope Panthers.

The winning teams will move on the final and compete for the holy grail of Junior C hockey in Ontario – the Schmalz Cup.

The Alliston Hornets have won the Schmalz Cup on two occasions – in 2008 and 2010 – and have gone to the final in 2009, 2011, and 2012.

The current championship cup defenders are the Ayr Centennials who will be meeting the Grimsby Peach Kings in the South Conference championship final.

         

