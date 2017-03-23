Sports

Norduff Juveniles claim OMHA championship

March 23, 2017   ·   0 Comments

The Honeywood Norduff Juvenile team host the Arthur Vipers at Honeywood arena during game three of the OMHA DD-D playdowns. The Norduff team won the first two games 5-3, and 2-0 before taking a 5-1 loss in game three. The teams returned to Arthur for game four. The Norduff Juveniles came out on top with a 2-1 win to claim the championship.

By Brian Lockhart

The Honeywood Norduff Juvenile team claimed the OMHA DD-D championship with a win over the Arthur Vipers on Saturday, March 18, in Arthur.

The squad’s over all record for the season is 24-3-2 including their playdown run.

Entering the playdowns the Norduff team was up against the Douro Dukes in the semi-final round.

After winning the first two games the Honeywood squad was squeezed out 4-3 in game three.

They returned to the North Dufferin Community Centre and left he ice with a 6-2 win in game four to eliminate the Douro team and advance to the final against the Arthur Vipers.

Game one of the final series got underway on Friday, March 10, at Honeywood arena.

The Norduff team left the ice with a 5-3

win to lead the series after one game.

Returning the ice the following night (Mar. 11) the Honeywood team travelled to Arthur for game two of the series.

A 2-0 shut-out gave Honeywood a two game advantage and the hopes of winning the championship on home ice when they returned to the Community Centre on Friday, March 17.

That game didn’t turn out as planned when the Vipers got the lead in the second period and held on for a 5-1 win to force game four of the series.

Honeywood fans turned out in force for the game and filled the Community Centre arena.

Game four was back in Arthur on Saturday (Mar. 18) for an afternoon game a the Arthur arena.

The Norduff team stepped up and took the win, leaving the ice with a 2-1 score on the board to win the series and the OMHA Juvenile DD-D championship.

         

