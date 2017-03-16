Sports

Close, but A’s take losses in weekend games

March 16, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Orangeville A’s centre, Stefan Nastic, breaks through the middle for the dunk and two point during Sunday’s (Mar. 12) game against the London Lighting. It was a close game but the A’ fell behind in the second half to take a 126-122 loss to the Lightning. The A’s will be back in action this weekend with back to back games at the Athlete Institute.

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville A’s came up short over the weekend taking a pair of losses – one on the road and one on their home court at the Athlete Institute.

The A’s were in Kitchener-Waterloo on Saturday, March 11, to take on the Titans.

After taking a lead in the second quarter, the game was evened out at the half.

The KW team moved ahead in the second half and held on for the 96-89 win.

The A’s returned to their home base on Sunday (Mar. 12) afternoon to host the London Lightning.

The Lightning took an early lead in Sunday’s game going ahead 14-5 and forcing the A’s into timeout to regroup.

After matching bucket for bucket, the Lightning pulled ahead late in the quarter to lead 35-24 when the buzzer sounded.

Returning for the second half, A’s power forward Slim Magee hit six straight points to close the scoring gap and reduce the London lead to five points.

Stepping on defence, the A’s limited the

Lightning shooting to the outside.

A’s Rick Bodiford hit the hoop five times to give the Orangeville team their first lead and the the squad was ahead 79-78.

London again went ahead for a 95-90 lead late in the quarter. The Lightning hit a three-pointer early in the fourth quarter to lead 98-90 but the A’s responded and reduced the

lead to five points.

Stefan Nastic contributed eight points in the quarter and with the clock winding down the Orangeville team was trailing by a single point.

London went ahead on a clutch three-pointer

with 22 seconds remaining for a four point lead to end the game with a 126-122 London win.

The A’s now have a 10-13 record for the season. The A’s will be back on their home court at the Athlete Institute this Friday, March 17,

to host the K-W Titans with a 7:00 p.m. start.

They play their second home game of the weekend the following day, Saturday, March 18, when they will again meet up with the London Lightning. The tip-off is 7:00 p.m.

         

