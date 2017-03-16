ODSS Bears at CWOSSA

March 16, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville District Secondary School Bears boys hockey team is finished for the season after taking a 5-0 loss in their semi-final game at the regional CWOSSA competition held in Fergus on March 7.

The Bears had a stellar season going undefeated to win the District 4 / 10 championship to earn the right to got to CWOSSA.

Top AAA teams make it to the regional level.

The Bears had a good opening at CWOSSA on March 6, defeating Huron Heights 4-3 in their opening game, then doing a repeat with a 4-3 win over Resurrection Catholic Secondary School from Waterloo in a game that went into overtime.

The semi-final round saw the end of the Bears season when they took a 5-0 loss to St. John’s College from Brantford.

St. John’s went on to face Grand River High School from Kitchener in the final game.

Grand River won CWOSSA with a 6-0 win in the final game and will go on to represent the region at OFSSA.

