ODSS Bears at CWOSSA

March 16, 2017   ·   0 Comments

The Orangeville District Secondary School Bears boys hockey team captured the District 4 / 10 championship on Wednesday, March 1, with a 5-1 win over Centre Wellington in the final game. Bears captains, Jackson Arthurs, Zack Deaken, Kyle Waters, and Riley Armstong, receive the championship plaque from ODSS Athletic Director Wayne Feeney.

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville District Secondary School Bears boys hockey team is finished for the season after taking a 5-0 loss in their semi-final game at the regional CWOSSA competition held in Fergus on March 7.

The Bears had a stellar season going undefeated to win the District 4 / 10 championship to earn the right to got to CWOSSA.

Top AAA teams make it to the regional level.

The Bears had a good opening at CWOSSA on March 6, defeating Huron Heights 4-3 in their opening game, then doing a repeat with a 4-3 win over Resurrection Catholic Secondary School from Waterloo in a game that went into overtime.

The semi-final round saw the end of the Bears season when they took a 5-0 loss to St. John’s College from Brantford.

St. John’s went on to face Grand River High School from Kitchener in the final game.

Grand River won CWOSSA with a 6-0 win in the final game and will go on to represent the region at OFSSA.

         

