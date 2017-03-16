Otters swimmers achieve podium finish

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Otters Swim Club sent 11 qualifying swimmers to the 2017 Spring Long Course Provincial Championships held at the Wayne Gretzky Centre in Brampton on March 2 – 5.

The team finished 22nd over all scoring 263 points.

This was an improvement from last summer where the team finished 38th over all with 22 points.

Stand-out performances from this meet were Claire Howard, 16, with a silver medal in the 200 M Fly, and Abby Sostar, 14, with a bronze medal in 200 M breast.

In the 400 M boys open relay, the boys team, Evan Aguiar-Winter, Tristan Curry, Ryan Dixon, and Brendan Wormington, won bronze.

Evan Aguiar-Winter also received a gold medal for his 50 M free and a bronze medal for his 100 M back, at the 2017 Swim Ontario Winter Short Course Festivals – a provincial meet for ages 15 and under held on February 18 – 19 at the Etobicoke Olympium.

Head coach Rob Taylor said “The Provincial Championships were the focus competition for many of our top swimmers through the first part of the season and they performed exceptionally over the weekend. This year e had 11 swimmers qualify for the meet – our largest team in recent memory. I was very please to see the athletes racing with be

