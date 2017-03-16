Sports

Alliston wins Junior C conference title

March 16, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Alliston Hornets claimed the Carruthers Division championship of the North Conference of the PJHL with a 6-5 overtime win over the Stayner Siskins on Tuesday (Mar. 14) night on home ice at the New Tecumseth Recreation Centre in Alliston.

The two teams finished in first and second place in the League with Stayner ending the season in the top spot before heading into the playoffs.

The final series saw the Hornets take an early lead with a 5-0 shut-out in game one, then follow up with a 5-3 win in game two.

The Siskins were behind the 8-ball after going down three games with a 6-3 loss in game three.

Returning to Alliston for game four the Stayner team was trailing 5-3 early in the third period but fought back and scored two to tie the game at five and force an overtime period.

Alliston’s Stephen Nosad scored on a powerplay at 8:38 into the OT period to end the game and give the Hornets the win and the championship.

“We set the tone every game and we played our game and ended up coming out on top,” said Hornets captain Devon Gillham. “All season it’s been back and forth. We know we can score a goal and they can score a goal. We didn’t want to end up doing a 6-5 game but it came down to it and we won in overtime.”

The Hornets will now go on to the Provincial championship round in the quest for the Schmaltz Cup – the holy grail of Junior C hockey in Ontario.

         

