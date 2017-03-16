The syrup should be flowing

ONE COULD HARDLY IMAGINE worse weather for the opening weekend of a maple syrup festival than that experienced last Saturday and Sunday at Island Lake.

Despite the fact we were in mid-March, the outside weather was unusually cold, even for mid-January, and maple syrup won’t flow in the absence of sunshine and daytime temperatures above 0º C.

Thankfully, the latest forecasts suggest that we’ll see something approaching normal temperatures and at least a little sunshine this weekend, when Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) will host its Sugarbush Maple Syrup Festival at the Island Lake and Terra Cotta conservation areas.

For the normal park admission (children and CVC members free) those attending this Friday through Sunday will be able to enjoy demonstrations, along with wagon rides, activities and, of course, pancakes and real maple syrup.

The CVC also promises some “special family-fun activities” on the weekend, with the pancake breakfasts being served served all day. The Island Lake Conservation Area will be open all three days (March 17, 18 and 19) from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

