Winter storm driving and parking reminder

March 13, 2017 · 0 Comments

With a winter storm forecasted for the area over the next 24 hours, your Orangeville Police Service wishes to remind residents that the Town of Orangeville winter overnight parking restrictions are still in effect.

Vehicles are prohibited from parking upon any highway (street) in the Town or on municipal property and parking lots, between the hours of 11:30 p.m. and 7:30 a.m. until March 31.

Police also remind residents to use extra caution when driving over the course of the impending storm. Ensure that windshields and side windows are clear of snow before driving. Make sure that you have sufficient fuel in the event that you become stranded and a charged cellular phone to be able to seek help if necessary.

Driving according to road conditions is key to arriving safely to your destination. Reduced speeds and increased distance between vehicles will enable you to stop safely. Also be mindful of increased pedestrian traffic this week due to March break.

Depending on the amount of snow associated to the anticipated storm, it may be best to simply stay off the roads until the storm passes.

