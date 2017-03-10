Undefeated: Bears capture District 4 / 10 championship

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville District Secondary School Bears boy hockey team captured the District 4/10 championship with an at-home win over the Centre Wellington District High School Falcons at Tony Rose arena on Wednesday, March 1.

The Bears are undefeated this year winning all ten regular season games and finishing in first place before steam rolling through the playoffs to claim the District title.

After getting off to a slow start in the championship final, the Bears pulled ahead to a 3-0 lead in the second period on goals from Dustin Pratt, Kyle Waters, and Dakota Zarudny.

“It was a really close opening period then we had two really good chances and we scored on them,” said Bears coach Justin Davis. “We capitalized on two chances and from there we locked it down defensively. The kids played really well, and Mason

(Kameka) was really good in net.”

Kameka played a solid game in goal frus

trating the Centre Wellington offence who tend to get in pretty close.

Returning for the final period, the Bears defence stepped up keeping the Falcons to the outside and not giving them many opportunities and keeping up some steady backchecking that shut down the Centre Wellington attack.

“We came out to a slow start in the past

few games but we didn’t want to do that again. We got on the board early,” said

Bears centre Zack Deaken. “Everyone was willing to take a hit and put their body on the line and I think that’s what separated us from them. Even if were to get down two goals we were going to battle through that. We were lucky enough to get three early and two empty nets.”

With five minutes remaining on the clock

the Centre Wellington bench decided to go

all out and put six attackers on the ice in a bid to close the gap. The Falcons had some

success with the extra man but not enough to make a difference. They finally scored with less than a minute remaining.

The Bears hit two empty net goals from Elgin Cook and Trevor Castle to end the game 5-1 and give the ODSS team the 2017 championship.

The squad will now got on to compete at the regional level at CWOSSA.

